Welcome to the start of the 2022 Washington Huskies’ football season!

It’s also the start of the Kalen DeBoer era. Why was their a head coach vacancy at Washington? Who can remember that far back? Our memory is all fuzzy. Did they even have a season last year? Anyhoo, if you’re looking to follow along with your fellow UW football fans during the game you’ve come to the right place. Comment below as the Huskies open up against Kent State.

It’s a new commenting system since last year but if you switch to “Oldest” and use the “z” button to move to the next comment it functionally works the same as the old one. If you use a different device to view the thread it won’t acknowledge which comments you saw on the previous device.

*****

UW defensive lineman Ulumoo Ale is in uniform, with a brace on his left leg. Will be interesting to see how much he does or doesn't play tonight. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 4, 2022

*****

If you missed any of our preview coverage you can find it all here.

Opponent Offense Preview

Opponent Defense Preview

Opponent Q&A

Prediction

How to Watch