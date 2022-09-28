 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All We Hear is Purple: Bee in my Charbonnet

“We probably won’t get eight sacks any time soon.”

By Gabey Lucas, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
NCAA Football: Stanford at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello and welcome to episode whateverth of AWHiP. Gabey is back in the correct time zone finally and if you listen carefully, you just might be able to hear a cat purring in her microphone for around .5 seconds. Probably not though.

The gang — can two people be a gang? — unfortunately did not discuss any drone-related theories, but did discuss such fascinating topics as:

  • The poor human Tanner McKee and how everything about everything was a perfect storm for him to have a very bad night
  • Wayne Taulapapa having a pretty dang good night
  • Having a gazillion super awesome receivers
  • Ways that UCLA will be a pain in the butt to play against
  • Ways that UCLA will potentially be very much not a pain in the butt to play against
  • Andrew can’t pronounce French things
  • Chip Kelly
  • Pac-12 thoughts and the impending PNW bloodbath
  • Retirement home residents solving a murder

Enjoy!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

