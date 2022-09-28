“Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.” —Yoda, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

UW has their first road game of the season-and on a short week. And, it is against an offense which could give UW some trouble.

Football Dots

Former UW QB Hugh Millen said that he is “really, really bullish” on Kalen DeBoer in an interview on KJR.

Also on KJR this week was a current Husky. In case you missed it, Jaxson Kirkland was on KJR on Monday. He is getting paid to be on the radio weekly. (His interview starts at about 34 minutes in.) He’ll normally be on every Monday.

UW and Kalen DeBoer mentioned in this article. DeBoer is mentioned as one of the new head coaches that have found success quickly, although “running” isn’t how most would describe UW’s team now.

Washington has hit the ground running under new coach Kalen DeBoer

One winning streak will be broken on Friday. (Note that Colorado’s losing streak is actually 5 games. Their last win: against UW last year. They lost to Utah after that, and then the 4 games this year.)

Longest current winning streaks



Clemson 10

Kentucky 8

Coastal, Minnesota, UCLA 7

Georgia, NC St 6

Ohio St 5

Alabama, FSU, Kansas, Michigan, Okla. St, Ole Miss, Penn St, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Washington 4



Longest current losing streaks



Colorado St 10

Colorado, Georgia St 4 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 27, 2022

UW has some impressive defensive performances so far.

And UW’s offense, let by Michael Penix Jr., has been great so far.

On to the next….excited to get back to work with ⁦@themikepenix⁩ pic.twitter.com/frFa3MFNWo — Ryan Grubb (@GrubbRyan) September 27, 2022

It would be a surprise if Penix wasn’t on this list.

Some injury updates from Dan Raley. Perryman is close. Ulofoshio is not.

After last weekend’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas State, I’m not sure how much of a compliment this is (assuming that is how Kent State’s coach meant it).

Kent State HC Sean Lewis said that if @UW_Football and Oklahoma played on a neutral field tomorrow, it would be a “toss up”. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/9SVqDBHpeT — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) September 27, 2022

According to this data, UW’s attendance is down compared to last year, although not by much. Having two 7:30 PM kickoffs probably hasn’t helped. Attendance is also down over the last 5 years, but 5 years ago UW was coming off of a CFP appearance and in the midst of a run of 3 straight NY6 bowl appearances, so read into it what you want.

It isn’t just UW, but UCLA is also preparing to play on a short week.

Other Sports

Mike Vorel has more on Alexis DeBoer’s commitment to play softball at UW and how UW was a possibility for Alexis even before Kalen DeBoer was hired. There is also some on the controversy around the drone at the game last weekend and how the UW secondary is coping with the loss of several starters.

Former UW softball player Sis Bates with some commentary on one of her plays.

Learn from one of the best defending shortstops to ever play the game @SisBates22 and @savannaecollins breakdown this play from #AUX, where Bates was named the Defensive MVP #BeUnlimited | #AUSB pic.twitter.com/q8SdA165R3 — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) September 26, 2022

Some UW Men’s Soccer Players are leading the Pac-12.