 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Bullish

Two undefeated teams will meet on Friday as UW travels to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA.

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Stanford at Washington
UW Head Football Coach Kalen DeBoer
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.” —Yoda, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

UW has their first road game of the season-and on a short week. And, it is against an offense which could give UW some trouble.

Football Dots

  • Former UW QB Hugh Millen said that he is “really, really bullish” on Kalen DeBoer in an interview on KJR.
  • Also on KJR this week was a current Husky. In case you missed it, Jaxson Kirkland was on KJR on Monday. He is getting paid to be on the radio weekly. (His interview starts at about 34 minutes in.) He’ll normally be on every Monday.
  • UW and Kalen DeBoer mentioned in this article. DeBoer is mentioned as one of the new head coaches that have found success quickly, although “running” isn’t how most would describe UW’s team now.

Washington has hit the ground running under new coach Kalen DeBoer

  • One winning streak will be broken on Friday. (Note that Colorado’s losing streak is actually 5 games. Their last win: against UW last year. They lost to Utah after that, and then the 4 games this year.)
  • UW has some impressive defensive performances so far.
  • And UW’s offense, let by Michael Penix Jr., has been great so far.
  • It would be a surprise if Penix wasn’t on this list.
  • Some injury updates from Dan Raley. Perryman is close. Ulofoshio is not.
  • After last weekend’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas State, I’m not sure how much of a compliment this is (assuming that is how Kent State’s coach meant it).
  • According to this data, UW’s attendance is down compared to last year, although not by much. Having two 7:30 PM kickoffs probably hasn’t helped. Attendance is also down over the last 5 years, but 5 years ago UW was coming off of a CFP appearance and in the midst of a run of 3 straight NY6 bowl appearances, so read into it what you want.
  • It isn’t just UW, but UCLA is also preparing to play on a short week.

Other Sports

  • Mike Vorel has more on Alexis DeBoer’s commitment to play softball at UW and how UW was a possibility for Alexis even before Kalen DeBoer was hired. There is also some on the controversy around the drone at the game last weekend and how the UW secondary is coping with the loss of several starters.
  • Former UW softball player Sis Bates with some commentary on one of her plays.
  • Some UW Men’s Soccer Players are leading the Pac-12.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...