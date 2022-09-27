 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dots: Availability Isn’t Secondary

DeBoer has his weekly press conference and a game time is announced for the game in Tempe

Football Dots

  • Kalen DeBoer held his weekly press conference (along with coordinators Ryan Grubb and Chuck Morrell) and you can find the full transcript right here.
  • Mike Vorel also summarizes his thoughts on the important elements to come out of that press conference including the health of the Husky secondary.
  • Christian Caple listed 22 of his final thoughts coming off of the Husky victory against the Cardinal.
  • Washington will be kicking off at 1p on Pac-12 Network for their game on October 8th. That is especially relevant because the opponent is Arizona State. The average high temperature in Tempe on October 8th? 92 degrees. Not ideal.

Washington Athletics Dots

