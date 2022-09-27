Football Dots
- Kalen DeBoer held his weekly press conference (along with coordinators Ryan Grubb and Chuck Morrell) and you can find the full transcript right here.
- Mike Vorel also summarizes his thoughts on the important elements to come out of that press conference including the health of the Husky secondary.
- Christian Caple listed 22 of his final thoughts coming off of the Husky victory against the Cardinal.
- Washington will be kicking off at 1p on Pac-12 Network for their game on October 8th. That is especially relevant because the opponent is Arizona State. The average high temperature in Tempe on October 8th? 92 degrees. Not ideal.
#Pac12FB kickoff times and networks announced for October 8. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Exf0snvziA— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 26, 2022
- Jon Wilner has the Huskies 4th in his Pac-12 Power Rankings after their win against Stanford.
- Bill Connelly at ESPN broke down the fatal flaws of the teams in contention for the CFP including the Huskies (plus USC and Utah).
- Pat Forde at SI notes that if Washington takes care of business they’re in a great spot to potentially be 8-0 by the time the first CFP rankings are released.
- Husky OL commit Kahlee Tafai is banged up at the moment but recapped his trip to Husky Stadium for the Michigan State game the previous weekend.
- Dawgman subscribers can check out a recruiting blog that includes some names of prospects currently committed to other schools that UW fans may want to pay attention to.
- If you’ve never seen them before check out the advanced box scores from gameonpaper.
- Congrats to Peyton Henry on winning Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week! Husky fans may be interested to know the DPoW winner was former Dawg Laiatu Latu just before UCLA plays UW on Friday.
#Pac12FB Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Peyton Henry— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 26, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/xab0RbIyyQ#GoHuskies | @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/kgD6IhZo9n
This week on the Ruling Sports Podcast, former NFL RB @BishopSankey discusses:— Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) September 26, 2022
-His transition from the NFL
-Experiencing the collapse of the Alliance of American Football
-Why he chose @UW_Football
-Staying positive amidst uncertainty
Links to listen: https://t.co/xQlthb6LLh pic.twitter.com/JMvh97pV0N
If lines are a reasonable expectation of a team's performance over the course of a season, then here's how teams have played relative to expectation in 2022.— parker (@statsowar) September 26, 2022
⬆️ Outperforming market expectations
⬇️ Underperforming market expectations
➡️Higher Expectations
⬅️Lower Expectations pic.twitter.com/Ax7P6b0Ydn
Washington Athletics Dots
Ella collects Pac-12 honors with a little help from her friends...— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 26, 2022
Claire Hoffman (5.00 kills/set, .338 hit%)
Emoni Bush (3.71 kills/set, .438 hit%)
Marin Grote (3.00 kills/set, .613 hit%)
>> https://t.co/IPecEYwYv7#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/Cb9Tjc345U
