Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At How Some Of The Commits Are Faring In Their Senior Seasons

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky football team is rolling, and so are some of the commits for the Huskies. Here is a look at what some of the Husky commits are doing on the field:

3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rogriguez HS, CA has been stellar on both sides of the ball. Rated as the 49th best cornerback in the country, Bryant will probably jump up in the rankings when the next big shuffle happens. Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Bryant is an aggressive corner that looks like a future star in the Husky defensive back field. This last game Bryant displayed that he can also be a physical presence and he is dangerous when the ball is in his hands.

Ws

At quarterback the Huskies got a good one when they landed Lincoln Kienholz from T.F. Riggs HS, SD. Rated as a 3 star, his play on the field has shown evaluators that he deserves a bump. 247sports bumped up his rating to the 29th best quarterback in the country. This last game Kienholz helped his team win and accounted for 309 yards in the air and added another 160 rushing yards (4 touchdowns in the air and 3 on the ground). Listed at 6’3” and around 185 pounds, Kienholz is a true dual threat quarterback, and he has a cannon for an arm. Husky coaches are likely salivating to get him on campus.

Shout out to On3 4⭐️ @UW_Football QB commit Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) and his team for winning their game last night 47-13.



Kienholz went 17/31 for 309yds & 4 TDs along with 12 rushes for 160yds & 3 TDs



This is just one of the dimes he was dropping. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/yvvj3NY8bz — Matt Steinlein (@life_of_stein) September 24, 2022

At defensive back the Huskies are bringing in an elite talent at safety. 4 star safety Vincent Holmes from San Jacinto HS, CA has shined on both offense and defense so far this year. Rated by 247sports as the 21st best athlete in the country, Holmes has pretty much carried his team so far (he is playing wideout and safety). I would expect another rankings bump for him and he should be able to find the field early at Washington. Here is a look at some of his highlights so far:

Just an FYI, but The Husky staff didn’t bring in any official visitors this weekend. There were lots of unofficial visitors (primarily in-state recruits). That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.