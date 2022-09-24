Week 4 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

Just like on the opening night of week one we get to wait until the very end to see the Huskies kickoff as they’re tied for the latest kickoff of any team this week. The good news is that it lets you watch pretty much the entire day of college football without getting interrupted in the middle for travel to and from the game.

his isn’t the juiciest week on the schedule by far but there are still some nice morsels out there. The Pac-12 has a pair of games between ranked and/or undefeated squads with the spread underneath a touchdown. There are a pair of ranked vs. ranked SEC games plus one in the ACC. No top-ten tilts but hey, you can’t get one every week.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #5 Clemson at #21 Wake Forest, ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Clemson -7, O/U 55.5

If there’s a chance or Clemson to lose an ACC game this year, this might be the one. Although Wake Forest needed a late comeback and a hold on a 2-pt conversion in order to squeak past Liberty last week.

(Alternate game) 9:00 PM: Duke at Kansas, FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: Kansas -7.5, O/U 65

When are you again in this lifetime going to get the chance to see undefeated Duke play against undefeated Kansas...in football? The Champion’s Classic indeed. Plus QB Jalon Daniels for Kansas appears to be the real deal.

12:30 PM: #20 Florida at #11 Tennessee, CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Tennessee -10.5, O/U 62

The Gators rebounding and winning this game would go a long way towards making that loss to them by Utah look better by season’s end. This is the only game on the schedule with two teams ranked in the AP top-20 playing one another and only one of 3 games at all that are a ranked versus ranked matchup. All of them happen in either the SEC or ACC.

1:00 PM: #15 Oregon at Washington State, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon -6.5, O/U 57.5

One of these things will be true at the end of this game. Either the Cougars will fall from the ranks of the undefeated or the Ducks will get knocked out of the top-25 by falling to 2-2. Hopefully that knowledge will be enough to sustain you through the always awkward matchup when UW’s 2 rivals play one another. It’s a new head coach on both sides but Oregon always seems to have trouble in Pullman. Go Cougs? *shudder*

4:00 PM: #10 Arkansas at #23 Texas A&M, ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Texas A&M -1.5, O/U 48.5

Look, it’s a game against ranked teams and the point spread is close enough that this should come down to the wire. But I’m not exactly enthusiastic about the idea of watching Texas A&M’s anemic offense. Rooting for the Hogs in this one because having the Aggies buy their way to the top recruiting class in the country and then consistently fail to be anything better than decent is quite funny. Hopefully though you’re down tailgating by this point.

6:30 PM: #7 USC at Oregon State, Pac-12 Network

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -5.5, O/U 70.5

This is the game I’m most looking forward to which doesn’t involve Washington. The Beavers have a history of pulling upsets against USC teams that don’t show them enough respect on the trip to Corvallis. This should be an offensive explosion and if Oregon State has it come down to the wire even in a loss then they shouldn’t be taken lightly. Chance Nolan and Caleb Williams have been the 2 most efficient quarterbacks in the conference this side of Michael Penix Jr. so far this season. If USC runs away and never looks back in this game then they are officially the frontrunners in the conference.

7:30 PM: Stanford at #18 Washington, FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -13.5, O/U 63.5

Duh.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

******

If you missed any of our preview coverage this week you can find it all here:

Opponent Offense Preview

Opponent Defense Preview

Opponent Q&A

Prediction

How to Watch