Football
We know the game is late, but let’s fill it again:
Download your mobile tickets, arrive early to avoid lines, and make sure you're in-the-know before @UW_Football's conference opener this Saturday!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 22, 2022
- Ivan Maisel on the hot start by Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies.
- Dan Raley from FanNation wonders if Husky Stadium can be alive for a late kickoff this weekend.
- Also from FanNation: Who do you cover on this team?
Game week content from Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio: Previewing Stanford
- Stanford/UW “By the Numbers”
- Chuck Morrell on the Husky defense, and a possible let down
- Focus on the Foe: Stanford
- Predictions
- How to Watch/Listen
Podcasts:
- The Say Who, Say Pod guys preview Stanford.
- Podcast of Champions gives the Huskies their just due, but still manages to make fun of the UW quarterback. Yep, if you say his name wrong, 10-year-olds will giggle.
It’s clever when Mike does it (full-on brilliant to get 50% of the sales):
BREAKING: Simply Seattle x Michael Penix— simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) September 22, 2022
We're PUMPED to announce our NIL partnership with the Huskies' QB on the OFFICIAL Big Penix Energy t-shirt.
Tees are printing tomorrow evening. Dawgs fans - see you Saturday: https://t.co/G5vA3P9WoQ pic.twitter.com/gQWNqQUTxr
Transfer QBs have made the Pac-12 must-see TV https://t.co/wARPcpI1y8 via @247sports @UW_Football— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) September 22, 2022
Michael Penix Jr. has undergone a full-blown facelift in his playing career now that he's with the Washington Huskies.@_RyanFowler_ on what's changed with the QB and how it affects his long-term outlook.#NFLDraft | #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/zLorQPCP5N— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 22, 2022
Is UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. going to be a high-round NFL Draft pick? @BrockHuard likes what he sees, but there are some things Penix will have to check off this season with the Dawgs.https://t.co/4R4GDWhuHj— Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) September 23, 2022
Undefeated @UW_Football is hosting Stanford this weekend in @KalenDeBoer's first #Pac12FB matchup.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 22, 2022
The Huskies' head coach talks about his 3-0 start, explosive offense and more with @BruceFeldmanCFB. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1JWqtyJxGg
Grown men reduced to little boys by Dubs is always fun to see:
Falcons @DubsUW pic.twitter.com/FgugqUFbB9— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2022
Retro Dot
Party like it’s 2016:
