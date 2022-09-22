 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Upper Left, USA

And let the meme hype videos reign free!

By Gabey Lucas
  • Mike Vorel on the future of the Pac-12 and B1G, and what might be best for Washington. (Personal note: Screw UCLA and USC, let them join the B1G alone and then deal with the logistical consequences I don’t care if we make less money and yes I realize this is cutting off your nose to spite your face but I really really really want the face to have the worst day-to-day time ever in this move, other than making a gazillion extra dollars. If we’re going to a 12 team playoff with auto-berths anyway, might as well.)

As if she could be any cooler, The Kelsey Plum Victory Tour is a vibe:

Split Zone Duo talks Washington and some more Pac-12 stuff:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

