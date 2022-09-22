Thursday Dots: Upper Left, USA

First thing’s first:
I’m thinking we’re back…#purplereign #uw@dubduphuskies pic.twitter.com/gFnG2w9Tge— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) September 21, 2022
- Christian Caple on the Pac-12’s road through a tough PNW and the history behind that four-team rivalry.
- Mike Vorel on the future of the Pac-12 and B1G, and what might be best for Washington. (Personal note: Screw UCLA and USC, let them join the B1G alone and then deal with the logistical consequences I don’t care if we make less money and yes I realize this is cutting off your nose to spite your face but I really really really want the face to have the worst day-to-day time ever in this move, other than making a gazillion extra dollars. If we’re going to a 12 team playoff with auto-berths anyway, might as well.)
As if she could be any cooler, The Kelsey Plum Victory Tour is a vibe:
KP is so much cooler than any of us will ever be https://t.co/S4T3xThmCa— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) September 21, 2022
Early warning: I'll be doing a Twitter Spaces with @RyanDLeaf tomorrow at 11:30 am PT, talking UW/WSU's hot starts and previewing Pac-12 conference play. That will be hosted on the @SeaTimesSports page. Grab lunch and come hang.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 21, 2022
Split Zone Duo talks Washington and some more Pac-12 stuff:
NEW EPISODE— Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) September 21, 2022
CFB show-and-tell, featuring Washington, Stanford, and a grab bag of teams drastically changing how they play. Plus Arizona State, lots of Q&A, the wild Iowa/Rutgers total, and the Week 4 tasting menu. Free wherever you get podcasts: https://t.co/9ijQIhv2Jd
Hey, we’re good again!
List of schools with EVERY fall sport ranked in the national polls:— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 22, 2022
▪️ Washington.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/kcdqGxL6Jp
Definitely have been impressed with him, kinda reminds me of Jaxson Kirkland's rFr year at guard that made you go "oh this kid is good ~now~" https://t.co/zMolL2oZpM— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) September 21, 2022
*Thinking Emoji*
In the immediate wake of USC/UCLA to the Big Ten, UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz was intrigued by a ACC/Pac-12 merger: https://t.co/7piQgiXSzw pic.twitter.com/veybLIKhvM— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 22, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
