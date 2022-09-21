Wednesday Dots: Shining Star

Heroes are made by the times. Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 1 episode 8
- This is called starting strong:
Washington has out scored opponents 91-24 in the first half this season for an average score of 30.3 to 8— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 20, 2022
- And this is at least part of the reason that UW has been able to start strong.
Michael Penix Jr.: 11 completions on throws 20+ yards— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 19, 2022
Leads all Power 5 QBs pic.twitter.com/ZwMtdH6wWM
- Michael Penix is turning into a star, and with that kind of performance the “H” word is being mentioned (Heisman).
- This “College Football Star Power Index” includes Michael Penix is one of the “stars” shining brightly in college football today.
- Michael Penix is a “winner” and “hotter than fish grease”?
- These are the Dawgs that the team recognized for the Michigan State game.
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 20, 2022
: Julius Irving, Alex Cook & Jeremiah Martin
: Troy Fautanu & Michael Penix Jr
: Wayne Taulapapa
: Jayveon Sunday, Austin Harnetiaux & Jake Jennings #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/auMn8L0F90
- UW now a contender for a big-time bowl game
- Support your favorite player by getting a jersey with their name and number.
available now @Fanatics‼️⚠️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 20, 2022
Click the link below to get yours https://t.co/5d603xDyGU#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ZHi26C6WwZ
- With a game-winning TD, it’s no surprise who the pro Dawg of the week is:
goes to @byronmurphy #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Jvq39S75N0— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 20, 2022
Other Sports
- Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkov doesn’t think that any of the remaining teams will be leaving.
- (More of a football dot...)The UW men’s basketball team celebrating a TD at the football game.
Let's go Dawgs!! + #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bK3nUGfJLY— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 18, 2022
- UW’s football team isn’t the only UW men’s team that is ranked.
Movin' on up! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/mKgJMIk5cK— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 20, 2022
- And that was before they beat Seattle U. 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.
DUBS #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vCwmOw2GhC— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 21, 2022
Thank you, Husky Nation❕— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 21, 2022
We hit a program record with 3️⃣8️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ in attendance tonight!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vSdjlgoAWT
- A reminder that it is Hispanic Heritage Month.
✨ Celebrate and Honor ✨— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 16, 2022
Hear from @UW_WSoccer's @juarez_liv & @captainvanessa5, @UW_MSoccer's @michaelrojas680 & Imanol Rosales, and @UWSoftball's @lindsay_lopez18 throughout #HispanicHeritageMonth as they talk about what this month means to them.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/5CBEWwUj3N
- The Huskies will take on the Cougars in women’s volleyball tonight. (The tweet was from Tuesday, which is why it says “Tomorrow”.)
It's almost autumn and are in season!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 20, 2022
we host the Cougars in the first round of Boeing Apple Cup Series at 6 pm!
Be there for one of the best matches of the year!
️ https://t.co/qUVMiBqulv
https://t.co/TuxGuhCWEV#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/1ofoHz1dmG
Bonus Dot
- Shout out to the creative team behind these!
Approaching the quarter mark of our season, I’ve had a lot of fun creating these movie poster spin-offs based off popular films. An amazing team of creatives and athletes to make this happen! pic.twitter.com/neOcmaOhlQ— Victor Ren (@MrVictorRen) September 21, 2022
