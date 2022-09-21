 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Shining Star

Michael Penix Jr. has led UW to a ranked 3-0 start and the national media has taken notice.

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Michael Penix vs Michigan State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heroes are made by the times. Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 1 episode 8

  • This is called starting strong:
  • And this is at least part of the reason that UW has been able to start strong.
  • Michael Penix is turning into a star, and with that kind of performance the “H” word is being mentioned (Heisman).
  • This “College Football Star Power Index” includes Michael Penix is one of the “stars” shining brightly in college football today.
  • Michael Penix is a “winner” and “hotter than fish grease”?
  • These are the Dawgs that the team recognized for the Michigan State game.
  • With a game-winning TD, it’s no surprise who the pro Dawg of the week is:

Other Sports

  • UW’s football team isn’t the only UW men’s team that is ranked.
  • And that was before they beat Seattle U. 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.
  • A reminder that it is Hispanic Heritage Month.
  • The Huskies will take on the Cougars in women’s volleyball tonight. (The tweet was from Tuesday, which is why it says “Tomorrow”.)

Bonus Dot

  • Shout out to the creative team behind these!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...