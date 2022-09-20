 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: The Ja’lynn Polk-a

Ja’lynn Polk danced all over Michigan State as part of an avalanche of awards for UW’s top performers

By Tom_Adamski
Football Dots

  • UW Marketing Department wins again and yes they did just become best friends.

  • Coach DeBoer receives the honor of “Coach of the Week”.
  • Awards galore for the Huskies. Must have been a big game or something.

  • And one more shoutout to QB Michael Penix.

Soccer Dots

  • Ilijah Paul does it again, wins Player of the week

