Football Dots
- Let the Hype begin, Mike Vorel discusses how Michael Penix has now entered the (Heisman) Chat.
- Penix is 5th in the first weekly Heisman straw poll from The Athletic where he received one 1st place vote from the 38 voters.
- Here is the full transcript of Kalen DeBoer’s Weekly Press Conference and there was a lot to talk about.
- Christian Caple and Danny O'Neil release a podcast following the Washington Huskies big win over Michigan State.
So @dannyoneil and I decided Washington's win over Michigan State was big enough to record *two* episodes of Say Who, Say Pod this week.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) September 19, 2022
Here's the first. Subscribe, rate and review!
Apple: https://t.co/KxSlDqsmI3
Spotify: https://t.co/tDFaiXlxAQ
RSS: https://t.co/J0i7DYteZ9 pic.twitter.com/9otpZupDcj
- Depth Chart for Stanford Cardinal game and Depth charts never lie.
Here’s UW’s updated Stanford Week depth chart. Nate Kalepo is still on there. Asa Turner is not, replaced by Kamren Fabiculanan at safety. Kirkland OR Fautanu at LT. Perryman listed as a starting corner. pic.twitter.com/84DmbuqPhH— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 19, 2022
- UW Marketing Department wins again and yes they did just become best friends.
“ ?!”— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 19, 2022
“ !”
Week 4 vs Stanford #NoLimits #PurpleReign @themikepenix @jpolk_22 pic.twitter.com/p3FEVePVoh
- Coach DeBoer receives the honor of “Coach of the Week”.
After leading @UW_Football to upset No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday, Kalen DeBoer is the #DoddTrophy Coach of the Week!— The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) September 19, 2022
: https://t.co/CliUA7ASl4 pic.twitter.com/NZMxB3NhDg
- Awards galore for the Huskies. Must have been a big game or something.
- ( )— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 19, 2022
•Offensive POW: Michael Penix Jr @themikepenix
•Offensive Lineman: Troy Fautanu@tFautanu
•Freshman: Ja’lynn Polk@jpolk_22 #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/FZwutPIbf9
- And one more shoutout to QB Michael Penix.
Here are my top performing players from Week 3!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 19, 2022
1. Michael Penix Jr. @UW_Football
2. Nick Singleton @PennStateFball
3. Jalon Daniels @KU_Football
4. Christian Horn @AppState_FB
5. Johnny Wilson @FSUFootball
6. Brock Bowers @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/baigpMgsDv
Soccer Dots
- Ilijah Paul does it again, wins Player of the week
A goal-scoring tear ⤵️#NCAASoccer’s leading goal scorer, @UW_MSoccer’s Ilijah Paul, is the Men’s #Pac12Soccer Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks! ⚽️— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 19, 2022
» https://t.co/Yas66TTjym#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/AvLkXlQ2pV
Loading comments...