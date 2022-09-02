 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at our favorite things from 2022 (so far)

We’ve welcomed a new star, pondered Xs and Os, and said farewell to a legend. That, and more.

By Gabey Lucas, andrewberg7, Max Vrooman, Tom_Adamski, ekstrong, and Coach_B_808
/ new
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s so close to football o’clock, and we’re excited to finally be able to stop freaking out about the state of the sport, media blah blah blahs, conference whatevers, postseason who-gives-a-craps, and just watch.

But there have been some pretty great (and less great) things that have happened this year up until now. Before those are too far in the rear-view mirror, your crew at UWDP wanted to have a wee little retrospective on some of our favorite moments and things we’ve written this year.

So without further ado, here’s some of our favorite (and occasionally dumbest) things from pre-football 2022:

After last year’s dumpster fire football season, we looked ahead to how things might just hopefully improved.

This was technically 2021 but feels relevant, as Andrew wondered about the contrasts in Jimmy Lake and Kalen DeBoer’s personalities and what we could possibly infer (or not) from that.

Then with spring ball on our minds, Coach B took a look at Ryan Grubb’s offense and how he and the quarterbacks could elevate Washington’s scoring.

The gang discussed football’s stadium experience and how gamedays can be improved.

Andrew and I had a Washington Mt Rushmore coach and future statue-haver on our otherwise extremely stupid podcast:

And had another beloved Husky join the pod:

Max did a thought exercise on how to make the perfect realigned college football fantasy land.

Tom looked at men’s basketball and the importance of the 42% threshold.

And Max examined the success of the modern basketball transfer versus high school recruit.

This happened:

But before that happened, this happened:

Which led to me writing this absolutely unhinged lunacy about it that people seemed to enjoy and/or be frightened by:

To Max replied with:

Our guy Ed trolled some conference down south:

Lastly, I finished this in a hotel in Strasbourg with my laptop at 4% battery, having eaten nothing but vending machine Lay’s for dinner and having spent 3 PM til midnight getting it finally done.

It took two weeks, three countries (if you count that last and only night in Technically France), and by my estimate 30+ hours to write. I don’t know if that last part is a good thing... it feels like you should be able to write a whole sitcom pilot over that time period...

But this is what that turned into:

Happy (almost) football season, do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...