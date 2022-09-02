If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Going to the game? See what is new for 2022:
New season, new reminders for @UW_Football gameday ✔️— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 1, 2022
Before you head to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium this Saturday for the season opener, make sure to know what to look out for, including a NEW LOCATION for the Dawg Walk!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign
Game week content from Dawgman:
Podcasts:
- Get a SoCal preview of the Pac-12 on the Podcast of Champions. David Woods picks both the Huskies and Cougars to lose (to the spread) this week.
- Caple and O’Neil preview Washington’s season opener, discuss preferred football viewing methods, and pick a few Pac-12 games. Trigger alert: Tyrone Willingham will be mentioned.
Game week stuff from The Daily:
For @UW_Football to see better results this season, it will need to improve on a run defense which ranked second-to-last in the Pac-12 in 2021 | via @EthanArles https://t.co/qnT0dTYarp— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 2, 2022
(GAME DAILY)— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 2, 2022
"Our goal is to win the Pac-12 championship, and win our bowl game."
First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has a history of success. Time will tell if it can translate to the resurrection of @UW_Football | via @EthanArles https://t.co/Yrga4sKV8N
(GAME DAILY)— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 2, 2022
Despite being a 23-point favorite in its season opener, @UW_Football won't have a cakewalk on Saturday. The Daily takes a look at the Huskies' first opponent, Kent State | via @NathanMathisen https://t.co/TMuyD51U5O
Kalen DeBoer’s last three stops featured a combined record of 10-26 in the season before he was hired. The next full season, that record was 28-12:
With the help of players and coaches from Fresno State, Indiana and Washington, @mikevorel dissects Kalen DeBoer's improvement process into four essential steps. https://t.co/J0HUXrru17— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 1, 2022
On Dom Hampton: “You’re talking about one of the strongest and fastest guys on the team, and he’s sitting there weighing 220 to 225 pounds.” -Chuck Morrell
Lucky No. 7. Dom Hampton is hoping to make it memorable as the new hybrid Husky.https://t.co/ChtrVL2Dmc— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) September 1, 2022
Women’s Soccer
In the most evenly-matched game of the 2022 season, Washington escaped trouble behind a late goal versus Texas Tech:
Thanks to a late goal by Millsaps, @UW_WSoccer ends 1-0 over Texas Tech on Thursday night | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/PNQ3YyxU5V— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 2, 2022
Retro Dot
