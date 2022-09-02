 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Can Kalen DeBoer continue his run of fixing broken programs?

The first year coach has succeeded at every stop

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day

Football

Going to the game? See what is new for 2022:

Game week content from Dawgman:

Podcasts:

  • Get a SoCal preview of the Pac-12 on the Podcast of Champions. David Woods picks both the Huskies and Cougars to lose (to the spread) this week.

  • Caple and O’Neil preview Washington’s season opener, discuss preferred football viewing methods, and pick a few Pac-12 games. Trigger alert: Tyrone Willingham will be mentioned.

Game week stuff from The Daily:

Kalen DeBoer’s last three stops featured a combined record of 10-26 in the season before he was hired. The next full season, that record was 28-12:

On Dom Hampton: “You’re talking about one of the strongest and fastest guys on the team, and he’s sitting there weighing 220 to 225 pounds.” -Chuck Morrell

Women’s Soccer

In the most evenly-matched game of the 2022 season, Washington escaped trouble behind a late goal versus Texas Tech:

.

Retro Dot

