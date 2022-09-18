Woof: Huskies Land A 2024 Defensive End

The Husky coaches got some more good news today when another priority recruit in the 2024 class committed. 3 star defensive end Jaxson Jones from Yuma Catholic HS, AZ committed to UW after a recent unofficial visit. Rated as the 46th best edge in the 2024 class by 247sports, Jones is listed at 6’3” and around 215 pounds. The Huskies were the first Pac 12 offer from Jones but he did hold offers from Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State. It sounds like Jones has been moving up recruiting radars and will likely see a jump in his ranking soon.

Jones is the 2nd commit in the 2024 class and 2nd commit of the day.