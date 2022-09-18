Woof: Huskies Land A 2024 Wideout

The Huskies got some good news today when one of their top 2024 targets Landon Bell from Liberty HS, NV committed to UW after visiting unofficially. Rated as the 5th best player in Nevada in the 2024 class, Bell is listed at 6’3” and around 190 pounds. It sounds like he’s being recruited at Wideout, but he has the versatility to play defensive back as well. Liberty is one of the better programs in Nevada and continuing to mine the school for talent is important. The Husky staff was able to beat out Colorado and Michigan State for his commitment.

After a great weekend at UW i have made a very careful decision based upon my Goals and I am deciding to take a my talents to The University of Washington #PurpleReign @PlayerProMorgan @CoachShephard @KalenDeBoer @UW_Football @bangulo @GregBiggins @muraco_lhs @CoachLeeMarks pic.twitter.com/waaHELffU1 — Landon Bell 3⭐️athlete (@landonebell) September 19, 2022

Bell is the first commitment in the 2024 class.