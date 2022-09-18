 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#Woof: Huskies Land A 2024 Wideout

Huskies Land A 2024 Wideout From Nevada

By Aaronsieverkropp
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies got some good news today when one of their top 2024 targets Landon Bell from Liberty HS, NV committed to UW after visiting unofficially. Rated as the 5th best player in Nevada in the 2024 class, Bell is listed at 6’3” and around 190 pounds. It sounds like he’s being recruited at Wideout, but he has the versatility to play defensive back as well. Liberty is one of the better programs in Nevada and continuing to mine the school for talent is important. The Husky staff was able to beat out Colorado and Michigan State for his commitment.

Bell is the first commitment in the 2024 class.

