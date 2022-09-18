Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Couple Of Official Visitors & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Yesterdays game was an important game for the program on many levels, one of which was the recruiting side. The Husky staff had a few official visitors in town for their big win.

3 star linebacker David Peevy from Lincoln HS, CA was one of the official visitors in town this weekend. Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, 247sports has Peevy rated as the 45th best linebacker in the country. The Huskies are battling USC, and Oregon to try and land a commitment from Peevy. Coach Inge is running point man on his recruitment and it sounds like the Huskies will get the last visit before Peevy is set to commit later this month.

3 star defensive back Diesel Gordon from Seguin HS, TX also trekked up to Montlake for an official visit. Gordon, who is committed to UW, is ranked as the 93rd best cornerback in the country by 247sports (he’s actually being recruited at the Husky position). Gordon has had a good season so far and I wouldn’t be surprised to see his ranking jump up (probably not a 4 star but mid 3 star range).

3 star offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai from Leuzinger HS, CA was the 3rd official visitor in town. Tafai, who committed to UW at the end of July, is being recruited along the offensive line by the Husky staff. Listed at around 6’6” and 300, Tafai is rated as the 109th best lineman by 247sports. The Husky coaches really like the potential of Tafai and after a few years in the program he could be a gem.

Unofficially there were a ton of recruits at the game, but here is a look at some of the guys who were in town. 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS, WA showed up (in Husky gear). Presley is currently committed to Oregon, but it appears he is still looking at UW. 4 star defensive lineman Anthony James from Wylie East HS, TX made his way up to UW as well. James, who committed to UW in June, was up unofficially to check out the game day experience. 4 star wide receiver Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA joined James in town to check out his future team. The Husky staff also had 3 star commits Elishah Jackett, Landen Hatchett, and Jacob Lane in town to help recruit and bond with their future teammates. Several underclass men were in town (most of the top 2024 in state recruits made their way onto campus) and among them were 4 star 2024 defensive back Isaiah Rubin from Desert Pines HS, NV and the top 2025 prospect in California, 4 star linebacker Noah Mikhail from Bonita HS, CA.

The big recruiting weekend should help the Huskies not only in the 2023 class but the 2024 class. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.