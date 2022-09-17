Week 3 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

Obviously the first 2 weeks of the season were highly anticipated for Husky fans given that it was a chance to see how much things had turned around under Coach DeBoer. But this is the week that has been circled on the calendar for a long time. Washington finally gets a chance to take down a ranked non-conference opponent in Seattle for the first time since 2010. If you’re coming to the game make sure to have your vocal chords well lubricated and ready to lose your voice.

As for the rest of the day, it turns out you’ll probably be spending most of it on Fox besides when the Huskies are playing. There are a few intriguing matchups with the 3 ranked Pac-12 teams hosting 3 of the stronger non-Pac-12 programs out West with BYU, San Diego State, and Fresno State. If the conference hopes to rebuild its image after Oregon and Utah’s missteps in week 1 then no tripping up in those games would be a good start. And obviously a 2nd straight win for a Pac-12 team from Washington over a ranked Big Ten team would be pretty nice as well...

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oklahoma -11

It seems like the main reason that Nebraska ate an extra $8 million in buyout money rather than wait another 3 weeks to fire Scott Frost is they were afraid he might win this game. An upset of the Sooners would give him a shot to save his job by finally putting a hide on the wall. Could we see Nebraska come out inspired after the coaching change? It’s possible. But I’m skeptical (which means it’s practically guaranteed).

12:30 PM: #12 BYU at #25 Oregon, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon -3.5

This game will go a long way towards deciding whether or not the Huskies have a chance to challenge in the Pac-12 North this season (I know divisions were basically abolished in the preseason). The Ducks got their brains beat in by Georgia. It wasn’t that much of a surprise. If playing at home against BYU they still don’t look competitive then it suggests this is definitely not a top-25 team and will take a step back. A blowout victory however would show they’ve adjusted post-Georgia and will be back in the mix as Pac-12 contenders.

(Alternate game) 12:30 PM: #22 Penn State at Auburn, CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Penn State -3

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin survived a coup attempt this past offseason and if he manages to win this game against Penn State it will be additional ammo for him to survive another one after his season. That still seems unlikely since the boosters deplore him and Auburn is the most dysfunctional program in the country but he’d be well advised to win this game.

4:30 PM: #11 Michigan State at Washington, ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -3.5

Duh.

6:00 PM: #13 Miami at #24 Texas A&M, ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Texas A&M -6

At one time this looked like the premier game of the weekend but then Appalachian State came to College Station and thwarted those plans while stealing College Gameday. There’s only one more game against a currently ranked team left on Miami’s schedule after this (at Clemson). If the Hurricanes win this game there’s a chance they could coast-al to a division championship and a rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game.

7:30 PM: Fresno State at #7 USC, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -12.5

Do the Bulldogs have it in them to beat an L.A team in consecutive years even after losing Coach DeBoer? They still have Jake Haener and he’ll need to play the best game of his life against the ridiculous Trojan offense. If the Huskies win against the Spartans you can bet I’ll enjoy coming home and turning this game on which should be a ton of fun. The over/under is over 70!!!

