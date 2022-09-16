If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

It’s a Purple-Out:

“He really started to pop out in practice where his movements and lateral agility were showing up again.” - Chuck Morrell on Ulumoo Ale:

It's all UW hands on deck for the Michigan State game: Ulumoo Ale's big hands, big legs, massive frame. He might be ready for a big role. https://t.co/RcGITnq1sN — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) September 15, 2022

With all of the growth from his Edge players, Schmidt knows they have more to offer. This weekend —against Michigan State— will be their biggest test:

More game week content from Dawgman:

“He’s not going to be in awe. He’s played in many of these games.” - Kalen DeBoer on Michael Penix, Jr.

In 2019, with current UW coach Kalen DeBoer as his offensive coordinator, Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 consecutive passes (two shy of the Big Ten record) against a ranked Michigan State defense.



What will he do on Saturday? https://t.co/6nPm105h4e — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 15, 2022

More on Michael Penix, Jr. from The Daily

Christian Caple and Danny O’Neil with this week’s podcast.

“The only thing they can’t get at home is the goose bumps. They have to come here for the goose bumps.” - UW chief revenue officer Heath Bennett

With UW set to host No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday, here's what the Huskies are doing to restore a dominant home-field advantage. https://t.co/EFgvS55zxW — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 15, 2022

Cool to see that the three-sport athlete still exists:

"Once that offer from Washington came in that's when all the Big Ten schools came in and it kind of blew up from there." - @LincolnKienholz#MidcoSports | #MidcoMAG pic.twitter.com/9jPXhPSq88 — Midco Sports (@MidcoSports) September 15, 2022

There are legends, and then there are LEGENDS:

Women’s Soccer

It took just under three minutes for the Huskies (6-0-2) to score their first goal of the match.

Thursday afternoon, @UW_WSoccer remained undefeated with a 3-0 win over Sacramento State | via @colinstern5 https://t.co/X1fjagmIaz — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 16, 2022

Tennis

In case you missed it:

While in town for a speaking engagement, @VenusesWilliams has spent the past few days practicing with @UW_MTennis and @UW_WTennis.



Here is the seven-time major champ with the Washington coaching staffs. pic.twitter.com/5u2GJwOQ8f — Parsa (@Parsa_Nemati) September 16, 2022

Retro Dot

.