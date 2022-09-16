 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Michael Penix, Jr. faces Michigan State for the third time

But the lefty signal caller says this is not about the past

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Football: Portland St. at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

It’s a Purple-Out:

.

“He really started to pop out in practice where his movements and lateral agility were showing up again.” - Chuck Morrell on Ulumoo Ale:

.

With all of the growth from his Edge players, Schmidt knows they have more to offer. This weekend —against Michigan State— will be their biggest test:

.

More game week content from Dawgman:

.

“He’s not going to be in awe. He’s played in many of these games.” - Kalen DeBoer on Michael Penix, Jr.

.

.

“The only thing they can’t get at home is the goose bumps. They have to come here for the goose bumps.” - UW chief revenue officer Heath Bennett

.

Cool to see that the three-sport athlete still exists:

.

There are legends, and then there are LEGENDS:

.

Women’s Soccer

It took just under three minutes for the Huskies (6-0-2) to score their first goal of the match.

.

Tennis

In case you missed it:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...