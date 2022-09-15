Thursday dots: Home field

Good morning and happy day before the day before. To the dots!

First off, this doesn’t suck:

⚡️ Washington Wednesday Ticket Deal ⚡️



⚽️ @UW_MSoccer Friday

@UW_Football Saturday

️ Go to both games for just $60 as the Huskies take on Michigan State!



Newly-released MSU tickets make this a limited offer ending Fri., 9/16 at 6:59 p.m. PT, while supplies last.#GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 14, 2022

Mike Vorel has his second part in a two part series on Husky Stadium’s history of home field advantage — and what the program is doing to restore that fact.

Jon Wilner considers how a win over Michigan State could move Washington past the last two wasted years.

SB Nation’s Michigan State blog, The Only Colors, looks at their quarterback’s performance through the first two weeks and if they should be nervous heading into Saturday.

MSU’s Locked On podcast had our overlord Max on to talk Washington and this Saturday’s matchup (excuse the camera making him look like he’s in the middle of the Bolt Creek fire):

Practice ended a half hour ago. The field is mostly empty, besides the running backs talking with position coach Lee Marks in one end zone … and Jaxson Kirkland doing individual drills all alone on the opposite side. Will be interested to see if Kirkland plays Saturday. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 14, 2022

Husky Stadium was/is very solidly built, constructed as it was to withstand West Coast earthquakes. And yet it's the only place I've ever felt a press box shake so violently that it seemed it could simply come apart at the seams - not from a temblor, but delirious crowds. https://t.co/3cGmErmPNy — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) September 14, 2022

JaMarcus Shephard receiving yards update post-PSU:



“[The receivers] had 135, I know that. Unfortunately I didn’t score any touchdowns, but I had about 178 yards I want to say it was. I think I’m probably leading the biletnikoff right now with my numbers from the past two weeks.” — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) September 15, 2022

