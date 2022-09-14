 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: College Football Gem

Husky Stadium is a gem and will be hosting a ‘gem’ of a game where the Huskies are the favorite to upset the #11 ranked Spartans.

By UWdadVanc
Husky Stadium Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Great, kid, don’t get cocky.” —Han Solo, A New Hope

UW is a favorite over Michigan State this weekend despite not being ranked and Michigan State being ranked #11.

Football Dots

  • Replay the ‘Call of the Game’ from last week.

Other Sports

  • Venus Williams was practicing at UW yesterday with UW assistant tennis coach Mitch Stewart.
  • UW will also be playing Michigan State in ‘football’ on Friday, and recognizing the 1982 team.

