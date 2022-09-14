Wednesday Dots: College Football Gem

“Great, kid, don’t get cocky.” —Han Solo, A New Hope
UW is a favorite over Michigan State this weekend despite not being ranked and Michigan State being ranked #11.
Football Dots
- Not a surprise...Husky Stadium among the ‘GEM’ stadiums in college football in this list: App State, Army among college football’s most scenic stadiums - Sports Illustrated
- UW projected to the LA Bowl against Air Force in these bowl projections:
https://athlonsports.com/college-football/bowl-projections-2022
https://www.actionnetwork.com/ncaaf/2022-college-football-bowl-projections-brett-mcmurphy-week-3-predictions-projected-spreads
- A projection which thinks that Michigan State will beat UW. https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/big-ten-college-football-picks-odds-in-week-3-penn-state-michigan-state-face-tough-nonconference-tests/
- Here’s an expectation that Michigan State will try to attack a UW vulnerability that is new compared to recent years. https://www.si.com/college/washington/football/heres-where-michigan-state-might-find-huskies-most-vulnerable
- Hunger Intervention’s Back to School Tailgate Party is tomorrow and features some UW football players.
‼️— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) September 13, 2022
Join your favorite University of Washington football players Giles Jackson, Alphonso Tuputala, Devin Culp, Kris Moll, and Henry Bainivalu this Thursday at Hunger Intervention’s Back to School Tailgate Party!#TheFutureIsPurple☔️ pic.twitter.com/gk6zdkT27l
- Former UW DT Benning Potoa’e signed to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad https://superwestsports.com/list-of-current-pac-12-players-in-the-nfl/
- UW Pro Dawg of the week is: Will Dissly
The votes are in…— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 14, 2022
Pro Dawg of the Week: Will Dissly #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/jzhW5cCPVO
- Replay the ‘Call of the Game’ from last week.
Call of the Game ️ @themikepenix to @jalenmcmillan20 for a touchdown❗#NoLimits #PurpleReign @Nextiva pic.twitter.com/oHDhepNS4F— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 13, 2022
Other Sports
- Venus Williams was practicing at UW yesterday with UW assistant tennis coach Mitch Stewart.
Hell of a rally between Venus Williams and UW assistant tennis coach Mitch Stewart pic.twitter.com/G4yto9LBxf— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 13, 2022
- UW will also be playing Michigan State in ‘football’ on Friday, and recognizing the 1982 team.
Friday is going to be totally tubular!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 13, 2022
Come on out for '80s Night at Husky Soccer Stadium, where we will also recognize the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team!
https://t.co/kGCXHrtRMe#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/kxopf2niAm
Loading comments...