Tuesday Dots: Purple Out!

It’s a Purple Out this Saturday as the Huskies welcome Sparty into town.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Portland State at Washington
Wayne Taulapapa leading the way so far for the UW Backfield
Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Full Transcript from Head Coach Kalen DeBoer’s weekly Press Conference in preparation for Michigan State.

  • Mike Vorel breaks down the “crowded backfield” and additional notes on the Washington Huskies.

  • Roman Tomasoff at Realdawg.com goes inside the numbers after the first two games.

  • Dawgs of the Week vs. Portland State.
  • PURPLE OUT!

  • The ever-so-controversial late night kick-off has been announced for the Stanford Cardinal Game.

  • Tony Castricone dives into the Explosive play. Long story short, there have been a lot of them.
  • Former Dawg Will Dissly scores the first TD of the season for the Seattle Seahawks and foreshadows the final play of the game in his TD Celebration.... Wide left.
  • An oldie but a goodie. Christian Caple reposted this article from February 2020 that ranked the top non-conference Power 5 opponents at Husky Stadium. See Poll below!

Poll

What is your most memorable nonconference home game (Power 5 Foes)

view results
  • 45%
    Sept. 9, 2000: No. 15 Washington 34, No. 4 Miami 29
    (49 votes)
  • 31%
    Sept. 19, 1992: No. 2 Washington 29, No. 12 Nebraska 14
    (34 votes)
  • 6%
    Sept. 8, 2001: No. 15 Washington 23, No. 11 Michigan 18
    (7 votes)
  • 6%
    Sept. 17, 1983: No. 16 Washington 25, No. 8 Michigan 24
    (7 votes)
  • 10%
    Sept. 13, 1986: No. 17 Washington 40, No. 10 Ohio State 7
    (11 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

