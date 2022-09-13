Football Dots
- Full Transcript from Head Coach Kalen DeBoer’s weekly Press Conference in preparation for Michigan State.
Here's a full transcript of Kalen DeBoer's Michigan State Week press conference: https://t.co/OxdIzndWGF— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 12, 2022
- Mike Vorel breaks down the “crowded backfield” and additional notes on the Washington Huskies.
On UW’s ever expanding running back rotation, Sam Huard’s Portland State cameo, Germie Bernard’s return, key injury updates and more: https://t.co/WaXkeD51Q1— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 13, 2022
- Roman Tomasoff at Realdawg.com goes inside the numbers after the first two games.
Roman's numerals: Washington's offense is putting up historic numbers https://t.co/Wk058CkkyB— Realdawg.com (@Realdawg2022) September 13, 2022
- Dawgs of the Week vs. Portland State.
- PURPLE OUT!
This Saturday's @UW_Football game vs. No. 11 Michigan State is a PURPLE OUT! #GoHuskies
- The ever-so-controversial late night kick-off has been announced for the Stanford Cardinal Game.
9/24
7:30 PM PT
@FS1
- Tony Castricone dives into the Explosive play. Long story short, there have been a lot of them.
By that standard, so far this season, UW has:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 12, 2022
18 drives with explosives: 97 pts (5.39 pts/drive)
3 drives w/o explosives: 0 pts (0.00 pts/drive)
The theory seems to hold.
- Former Dawg Will Dissly scores the first TD of the season for the Seattle Seahawks and foreshadows the final play of the game in his TD Celebration.... Wide left.
- An oldie but a goodie. Christian Caple reposted this article from February 2020 that ranked the top non-conference Power 5 opponents at Husky Stadium. See Poll below!
I wrote this in February 2020, looking at Washington's history of playing ranked nonconference Power 5 opponents at Husky Stadium. The Michigan game didn't happen that year, so nothing has really changed. No. 11 Michigan State in town this week.https://t.co/VqQaho7fwD— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) September 12, 2022
Poll
What is your most memorable nonconference home game (Power 5 Foes)
45%
-
Sept. 19, 1992: No. 2 Washington 29, No. 12 Nebraska 14
6%
-
Sept. 17, 1983: No. 16 Washington 25, No. 8 Michigan 24
10%
