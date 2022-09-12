Monday Dots: Vikings Raided

They burned down the gambling house

In his post-game notebook, Mike Vorel looks at Richard Newton, who returned from an ACL injury with his trademark bludgeoning style in full effect. Newton adds crucial depth and physicality to a running game that looked significantly better in week two. Vorel also gives updates on other injured players and when we can expect to see them back.

In a separate piece, Vorel profiles the bond between Jalen McMillan and his late grandfather. Herl McMillan, who was an inspiration and major part of his grandson’s life, passed away in August after a battle with two forms of cancer. Saturday’s dominant performance by Jalen will go down as a fitting tribute.

Larry Stone examines the trajectory of the Husky program through the first two weeks of the Deboer era. Given the massive improvement in QB play from Michael Penix, Stone believes the Huskies have a chance to have a special season. Of course, the real proving ground will be next week against a very strong Michigan State team.

Christian Caple has his own takeaways from the PSU drubbing for The Athletic. Caple focuses on some of the offensive fireworks, including a much improved run game and the first game with two 100-yard receivers since John Ross and Dante Pettis in 2016. Of course, Caple also mentions that the secondary, minus Jordan Perryman, continued to provide more questions than answers even though the defensive line didn’t let Dante Chachere get comfortable enough to find his open receivers.

If you’re interested in learning more about Michigan State, our brethren at The Only Colors have tons of content to get you ready. Here is a recap of their 52-0 win over lowly Akron over the weekend, and here is a summary of coach Mel Tucker’s comments after the game.

Dawgman provides some post-game quotes from a few of the Husky stars of the game. Notably, the unstoppable force that was Bralen Trice was more hard on himself than proud after a dominant performance.

Former Husky Dante Pettis just scored a 51 yard TD for the Bears against the Niners

pic.twitter.com/GzKUNsgVPC — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 11, 2022

ESPN currently has @UW_Football listed as a 2-point favorite against No.11 Michigan State. Might see some line movement there pretty quickly. — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) September 12, 2022

A late mistake resulted in a tie for No.3 @UW_MSoccer Saturday afternoon | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/c76TwNQmpW — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 12, 2022

Overcoming an early deficit, @UW_WSoccer managed a tie Saturday afternoon against Portland | via @ty_gilstrap https://t.co/SQFxzqwBd3 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 12, 2022

Updated ESPN FPI:



1. Alabama

2. Ohio St

8. USC

10. Utah

24. BYU

25. Washington

32. Oregon

45. Ucla

50. Oregon St

52. Air Force

53. ASU

54. Boise St

62. Stanford

68. Fresno

74. Cal

76. WSU

80. Arizona

92. SDSU

100. UNLV

102. SJSU

104. Colorado — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 11, 2022

