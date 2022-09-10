Week 2 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

Welcome to what is a little bit of an underwhelming week 2. At least on paper. The marquee game of the day isn’t expected to be all that close and traditionally week 2 suffers from teams wanting to go all out with a big matchup the first weekend. Oh well. This is still your spot to follow along throughout the day across college football and comment on anything going on that you find interesting.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #1 Alabama at Texas, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Alabama -20

This is a helmet game which means it’s going to get way more attention than the quality of the game from a viewer standpoint will end up being. You do get the Sark going back up against his former boss Nick Saban storyline. You get the Bryce Young vs. Quinn Ewers quarterback matchup. But this thing could get ugly quick.

12:30 PM: Washington State at Wiconsin, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Wisconsin -17.5

If you want to watch Washington State hopefully get bludgeoned for half an hour before the Husky game starts then this is the choice for you. Realistically though the Pitt/Tennessee game on ABC should be much more aesthetically pleasing even if it doesn’t have any kind of regional ties.

1:00 PM: Portland State at Washington, Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon

Duh.

4:00 PM: #20 Kentucky at #12 Florida, ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Florida -6

We’ll see if Florida kicks the Pac-12 in the guts by immediately losing at home after upsetting Utah last weekend. Ideally the Gators show they’re a true SEC contender (for 3rd place behind Bama/Georgia) and it helps Utah’s loss look acceptable given the close margin and that it was on the road.

4:30 PM: Arizona State at #11 Oklahoma State

DraftKings Betting Line: Oklahoma State -11.5

I’m slightly curious to see whether the Sun Devils have it in them. I watched a little bit of their week 1 game and even if they were the vastly more talented team, they didn’t mess around with Northern Arizona who beat UA last year. It’s not impossible that this team rallies behind what’s left of their team and coaching staff. Keeping it close here would be a sign they aren’t an easy out like some may think.

(Alternate game) 4:30 PM: #10 USC at Stanford, ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -8.5

This is probably the more appealing game for most folks out there seeing Caleb Williams and his merry band of talented skill position players. I’m personally done with watching Stanford until they give me a reason. But you do you.

7:15 PM: #9 Baylor at #21 BYU

DraftKings Betting Line: BYU -3

Realistically, this is the best game of the day. We get to see whether Dave Aranda and Baylor were a bit of a fluke last year. We also get to see if the buzz around BYU is warranted. 2 teams that have ambitions of reaching a NY6 bowl. The winner takes a big step up towards reaching their goals. Count me in.

(Alternate game) 7:30 PM: Oregon State at Fresno State, CBSSN

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon State -1

Normally this would be the runaway winner for best game at this time slot except that they bizarrely pushed a ranked vs. ranked non Pac-12 matchup to a 7:15 start time. Jonathan Smith and the Beavs took down Boise State last week with ease and look to continue their tour of top flight Mountain West foes. Obviously the Washington connections don’t end there considering Jake Haener will be the QB for the Bulldogs after most of his coaching staff headed to UW. This should be a lot of fun with quite a bit of scoring.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.