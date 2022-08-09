Dots: Future First Rounder?

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- As ZTF tears up fall camp, RealDawg.com asks if he has first round draft potential.
- Nothing better than an in-depth practice report. Christian Caple dives into every position group on the team with an update on where they stand thus far fall camp.
- The big news in the wider world CFB world this morning is ESPN officially pulling out of the Big 10 media rights deal. This likely bodes well for the Pac-12:
ESPN has pulled out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, ending one of the longest sports media relationships in the business. ESPN said no to the conference’s final offer of a 7-year/$380 million per-year package, sources tell SBJ.— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2022
- A somewhat surprise in fall camp so far has been the running back pecking order. The Tri-City Herald sorts out the options in the backfield.
- This was an expected outcome and The Athletic wrote yesterday what it all means.
- 25 days until kickoff, so Dawgman opens the history books and looks at famous Huskies who wore #25,
- Couple of Huskies on PFF’s list of the top 25 draft prospects in the Pac-12.
- Right down the middle:
Our head coach @KalenDeBoer making the first pitch look easy at @TMobilePark tonight. @UW_Football x @Mariners #LoyalToTheSoil pic.twitter.com/k09RTtPSrJ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 9, 2022
