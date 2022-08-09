 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Future First Rounder?

Fall camp updates, ZTF, the running back depth chart, and big CFB media rights news.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

  • The big news in the wider world CFB world this morning is ESPN officially pulling out of the Big 10 media rights deal. This likely bodes well for the Pac-12:

  • Right down the middle:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...