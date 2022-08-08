 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dots: Giles Jackson Shines This Weekend

Giles Jackson created a lot of buzz this weekend + other camp breakouts

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Oregon at Washington
The weekend went as fast as Giles Jackson flying across the field this weekend.
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pretty quiet weekend in Seattle. Not much happened besides 3 more practices for the Washington Huskies, Seafair in 80+ weather, and Seattle Storm Legend Sue Bird retired after 21 seasons in front of 18,000 people at Climage Pledge Arena (including former Husky great Kesley Plum).

Other than that, relatively quiet. On to the Dots!

Football Dots

  • Hear Mike Vorel appear on John Canzano’s Podcast to discuss the Huskies QB’s, Coach DeBoer and more.

  • Day 3 observations from Mike Vorel. ZTF is Back.
  • And Day 4 Observations from Vorel, what a weekend.
  • The guys at Dawgman discuss Day 4 and discuss some of the standouts from the day and weekend.
  • Scott Eklund from Dawgman talks with camp standout and incoming Transfer Cornerback Jordan Perryman after practice.

  • Kalen DeBoer speaks with the Media after Day Four of Practice.
  • Rome Odunze Clip on repeat.

  • Sam Huard completion to Jalen McMillan and it doesn’t look like Coach Shephard is catching him but we appreciate the effort!
  • More Coach Shephard..... I mean more Sam Huard making throws to Ja’lynn Polk.
  • 4 practices in, these names have stood out so far.

Basketball Dots

  • Former UW Huskies Star Dejounte Murray welcomes former Non-Huskies Star and recent #1 pick Paulo Banchero to the NBA a little early and lets him know about it.

  • UW Hoops may have some leapers this season.

  • Happy Birthday Keion Brooks! Looking good in Purple.
  • Speaking of Keion, some highlights from the Crawsover last weekend (26 points and 5 boards).

Baseball Dots

  • Former Bishop Blanchet and University of Washington Star Jake Lamb collects his first hit for the playoff surging Seattle Mariners.

