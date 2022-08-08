Pretty quiet weekend in Seattle. Not much happened besides 3 more practices for the Washington Huskies, Seafair in 80+ weather, and Seattle Storm Legend Sue Bird retired after 21 seasons in front of 18,000 people at Climage Pledge Arena (including former Husky great Kesley Plum).

Other than that, relatively quiet. On to the Dots!

Football Dots

Mike Vorel asked co-DC Chuck Morell how quickly Ulumoo Ale can become a force on UW’s Defensive line. The Answer may be right around the corner.

After Friday’s practice, Mike Vorel gives his Day Two Observations that include a big day from Redshirt Freshman Sam Huard.

Hear Mike Vorel appear on John Canzano’s Podcast to discuss the Huskies QB’s, Coach DeBoer and more.

Great talk w @mikevorel of the Seattle Times ... we focused on the Huskies' QBs, new coach Kalen DeBoer, his time on the Notre Dame beat, and what it's like to grow up a triplet.



Podcast: https://t.co/6UzGYGahpR — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 5, 2022

Day 3 observations from Mike Vorel. ZTF is Back.

Observations from UW's third practice of preseason camp: https://t.co/Z2QEBrsUsz — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 6, 2022

And Day 4 Observations from Vorel, what a weekend.

A whole lot of observations from UW's fourth preseason practice on Sunday: https://t.co/hFuowvzUUv — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 7, 2022

The guys at Dawgman discuss Day 4 and discuss some of the standouts from the day and weekend.

PODCAST (25m): The @UW_Football team is heading straight into the Dawg Days of fall camp, and the @Dawgman247 recounted a day of missed chances for the offense on Day 4 on Sunday while also mentioning some standouts.#GoHuskies #DawgPack #DeathRowD #woofhttps://t.co/xf0GEhaOCN — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 7, 2022

Scott Eklund from Dawgman talks with camp standout and incoming Transfer Cornerback Jordan Perryman after practice.

Kalen DeBoer speaks with the Media after Day Four of Practice.

Rome Odunze Clip on repeat.

Sam Huard completion to Jalen McMillan and it doesn’t look like Coach Shephard is catching him but we appreciate the effort!

More Coach Shephard..... I mean more Sam Huard making throws to Ja’lynn Polk.

JaMarcus Shepherd’s straight line speed isn’t what it once was pic.twitter.com/2h0qWQUqiJ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 7, 2022

4 practices in, these names have stood out so far.

Guys who have consistently stood out this week: ZTF, Davon Banks, Jordan Perryman, Giles Jackson. Starting WRs Odunze, McMillan & Polk have all been solid as well. Will be interesting to see if Banks can push to start at CB + how Jackson is utilized alongside so many quality WRs. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 7, 2022

Basketball Dots

Former UW Huskies Star Dejounte Murray welcomes former Non-Huskies Star and recent #1 pick Paulo Banchero to the NBA a little early and lets him know about it.

UW Hoops may have some leapers this season.

Happy Birthday Keion Brooks! Looking good in Purple.

Help us wish a Happy Birthday to one of our newest Dawgs, @KeionB_12!



Hope you have a great day Keion!#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/fXudiUcQo9 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 7, 2022

Speaking of Keion, some highlights from the Crawsover last weekend (26 points and 5 boards).

Late Happy Birthday to new UW Husky Keion Brooks Jr. This was from last weekend at the Crawsover but will be seeing a lot of this next season for UW. @UW_MBB @KeionB_12 pic.twitter.com/B0K3vI4D6O — UW Hoops World (@world_uw) August 8, 2022

Baseball Dots

Former Bishop Blanchet and University of Washington Star Jake Lamb collects his first hit for the playoff surging Seattle Mariners.