Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Recruiting Board For Defense

Happy Sunday Husky fans. This last week was somewhat quiet on the recruiting front (with fall camp in full swing and one of the Huskies top targets choosing to commit to Texas Tech- defensive back Jordan Sanford). With 19 commits in the class, and 10 defensive commits there isn’t much room, but the Husky staff is after a few players still.

At linebacker the Husky staff are trying to add another player to their class (they have 2 linebackers currently in Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney). The primary target for the Husky staff is 3 star inside linebacker Victory Johnson from Cathedral Catholic HS, CA. Johnson visited UW the last weekend of June and it looks like he’s a heavy Husky lean. Johnson is rated as the 52nd best linebacker in the country and the Huskies are battling Arizona, ASU, and USC for his commitment. If the Huskies can land Johnson they would be done at linebacker for the cycle.

Along the defensive line and edge the Husky staff is looking for another player or 2 and they have a few in their sights including Jaeden Moore a 3 star edge from Central Valley Christian who visited back in early June. Moore, who is rated as the 39th best edge in the class, is looking primarily at Cal, Arizona, Oregon and UW. The Huskies already have 2 edge players in Anthony James and Jacob Lane but James might grow into an interior player after a few seasons. 3 star edge/interior lineman Gavin Geweniger from Chapparal HS, AZ also visited UW and has strong interest in UW. Geweniger also visited UW and is looking most closely at UW, Arizona, Colorado, and Stanford. Listed at 6’4” and 260 pounds Geweniger has a good frame to grow into a interior 5 tech lineman. The Husky staff lost out on 3 star defensive end Trey Wilson from Lakeview Centennial HS, TX to Baylor but they will keep after him and hope they can flip him over the next several months.

At defensive back the Husky staff has done a good job adding some guys at corner and safety (4 star corner Curley Reed, 3 star corner Leroy Bryant, 3 star safety Diesel Gordon, and 4 star safety Vincent Holmes), however they would still like to add another DB to the class it looks like. Some targets that they are after are 4 star cornerback Jyaire Hill from Kankakee HS, IL (he visited in May). Getting Hill looks like it may be a challenge as it appears he is favoring Illinois and Michigan, but he hasn’t committed yet and UW still has a shot to reel him in. Another name to keep an eye on is 3 star athlete Ethan O’Connor from Los Alamos HS, CA. O’Connor visited UW the last weekend and has been relatively quiet in his recruitment. It sounds like the Huskies did a great job on his visit but the 40th ranked athlete has been quiet in his recruitment and it looks like the Huskies are battling UCLA for his commitment. O’Connor can play defensive back and wideout but the Huskies would probably bring him in as a safety.

So to summarize it looks like there is 3-4 spots left on defense and the Husky staff has several players still left on the board. It will be interesting to see how the class finishes. As always follow me @asieverkropp.