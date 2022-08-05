 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Michael Penix Jr begins camp as the starting QB

But coach Kalen Deboer says to expect some different scripts going forward

By John Sayler
/ new
Michigan State v Indiana Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Football

DeBoer: “We love to coach, we love to be around the guys. This is the best time of the year, so it is refreshing to really dive in.”

Rosengarten over Vic Curne a bit of a surprise here:

Michael Penix Jr dropped a rainbow into the waiting arms of redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for a 45-yard touchdown:

Wayne Taulapapa — who transferred from Virginia to UW this offseason — immediately assumed a starting spot:

On day one, it was former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. taking reps with the first team while Dylan Morris ran the second team. Redshirt freshman Sam Huard was with the third team offense:

At least one of the Dawgman guys thinks the job is already Penix’s to lose, but will he stay around longer than a year if he gets done what he came to Seattle to do?

From the Athletic: Coach Kalen DeBoer said the plan is to give all three QBs a fair shake. Expect a different script Friday and each day after, until Washington’s first camp scrimmage next Saturday (Aug. 13).

“You got a key on you?”

Retro Dot

