Football

DeBoer: “We love to coach, we love to be around the guys. This is the best time of the year, so it is refreshing to really dive in.”

Preseason camp began Thursday morning for @UW_Football, as excitement, as well as competition, continue to ramp up for the program | via @EthanArles https://t.co/jmCTNXmS6u — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 5, 2022

Set the standard. Day 1 in the books. #NoLimits pic.twitter.com/EP5jzmuK78 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 5, 2022

Fall Camp= Cold Tubs pic.twitter.com/6m4kUBwWgM — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 4, 2022

Rosengarten over Vic Curne a bit of a surprise here:

The starting OL was LT Jaxson Kirkland, LG Troy Fautanu, C Corey Luciano, RG Henry Bainivalu and RT Roger Rosengarten. Geirean Hatchett worked in at right guard a bit as well. https://t.co/k4YN9325KL — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022

Michael Penix Jr dropped a rainbow into the waiting arms of redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for a 45-yard touchdown:

Quarterback notes, starting lineups, key plays, injury updates and other observations from UW's first practice of preseason camp: https://t.co/OHwYizBIAt — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022

Wayne Taulapapa — who transferred from Virginia to UW this offseason — immediately assumed a starting spot:

“2,000 miles!” JaMarcus Shephard shouted Thursday, approximating the distance between UW and UVA. “I hope you didn’t come for nothing, Wayne!”



UVA transfer Wayne Taulapapa did not. But with seven scholarship RBs, who will be the odd Huskies out? https://t.co/6Zs0OfDo2L — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 5, 2022

On day one, it was former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. taking reps with the first team while Dylan Morris ran the second team. Redshirt freshman Sam Huard was with the third team offense:

At least one of the Dawgman guys thinks the job is already Penix’s to lose, but will he stay around longer than a year if he gets done what he came to Seattle to do?

From the Athletic: Coach Kalen DeBoer said the plan is to give all three QBs a fair shake. Expect a different script Friday and each day after, until Washington’s first camp scrimmage next Saturday (Aug. 13).

Here's what you need to know from Day 1 of Washington's preseason camp.https://t.co/2gaHghRWky — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) August 4, 2022

“You got a key on you?”

Nothing to see here just Vita Vea shotgunning a can of Gatorade. Big football guy. pic.twitter.com/PDAuWW3GMD — matt (@OCPDesigns) August 4, 2022

