Thursday Dots: So Camp

Hello friends and nemeses, how’s it going on this fine Thursday? This glorious blip of time is the gazillionth day of dots, but the first day of camp. So here’s a bunch of camp stuff for dots:
Kalen DeBoer's first fall camp is officially live pic.twitter.com/GvccJurtVW— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) August 4, 2022
Perry, man— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) August 4, 2022
Morris to taj Davis for the first positive play for the offense. 2nd teams.— Trevor Mueller (@trevormuellersi) August 4, 2022
Penix and Morris pic.twitter.com/NgSf6eN0Jr— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022
Huard to McMillan pic.twitter.com/Gl74gvQPaQ— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022
Another quarterback tandem drill pic.twitter.com/vnZnlyQlEy— Trevor Mueller (@trevormuellersi) August 4, 2022
Penix to Odunze pic.twitter.com/MurHc5ddZT— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022
This is hilarious:
WR coach JaMarcus Shephard wishing the defensive backs luck before practice gets going pic.twitter.com/phdW5oMrLo— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) August 4, 2022
Otherwise, some written dottage:
Okay well, actually, I guess that’s the only written dot today...
It's Washington Wednesday AND only 30 days until kickoff!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 4, 2022
That's reason to celebrate, so we have ticket deals available today through Purple Friday, Aug. 5.#GoHuskies x @UW_Football
Transfer package delayed, including unlimited transfer concept and transfer portal windows. DI SAAC has concerns over the implementation of windows. https://t.co/8zVS5XAnZn— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 3, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...