Thursday Dots: So Camp

Hello friends and nemeses, how’s it going on this fine Thursday? This glorious blip of time is the gazillionth day of dots, but the first day of camp. So here’s a bunch of camp stuff for dots:

Kalen DeBoer's first fall camp is officially live pic.twitter.com/GvccJurtVW — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) August 4, 2022

Perry, man — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) August 4, 2022

Morris to taj Davis for the first positive play for the offense. 2nd teams. — Trevor Mueller (@trevormuellersi) August 4, 2022

Penix and Morris pic.twitter.com/NgSf6eN0Jr — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022

Huard to McMillan pic.twitter.com/Gl74gvQPaQ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022

Another quarterback tandem drill pic.twitter.com/vnZnlyQlEy — Trevor Mueller (@trevormuellersi) August 4, 2022

Penix to Odunze pic.twitter.com/MurHc5ddZT — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 4, 2022

This is hilarious:

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard wishing the defensive backs luck before practice gets going pic.twitter.com/phdW5oMrLo — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) August 4, 2022

Otherwise, some written dottage:

Okay well, actually, I guess that’s the only written dot today...

It's Washington Wednesday AND only 30 days until kickoff!



That's reason to celebrate, so we have ticket deals available today through Purple Friday, Aug. 5.#GoHuskies x @UW_Football — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 4, 2022

Transfer package delayed, including unlimited transfer concept and transfer portal windows. DI SAAC has concerns over the implementation of windows. https://t.co/8zVS5XAnZn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 3, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.