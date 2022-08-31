Football Dots
- Mike Vorel looks at the 5 most important factors in whether UW will experience a turn-around this season
- The Athletic has their writers make predictions about the Pac-12 this season. Let’s just say there aren’t a lot of Husky homers in the group.
- Jon Wilner makes his Pac-12 picks for week one.
The Pac-12’s advantage in this realignment standoff was that it could give members tangible future TV money numbers to consider. It’s been well into that process. Now the Big 12 looks to do the same. https://t.co/IgPBaCcLxk— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 31, 2022
- Your advanced stats preview of the Washington-Kent State game.
KENT STATE @ WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/xB0MUjtEEa— parker (@statsowar) August 30, 2022
- Roster cutdown day in the NFL wasn’t particularly kind to former Huskies as many of them did not make it onto a 53-man roster at least for now. Several will certainly catch on to practice squads but the list of Dawgs looking for a home include: Jordan Miller (sorry Mama Miller), Brendan Radley-Hiles, Marvin Hall, Danny Shelton, Jake Browning, Josiah Bronson, Aaron Fuller, Jacob Eason, Andre Baccellia, Benning Potoa’e, and Tristan Vizcaino.
Washington commit Anthony James (@AntJamesII) will be virtually presented his All-American Bowl jersey tomorrow. #PurpleReign ☔️ #theG23ATESTshow #AllAmericanBowl @GEICO pic.twitter.com/WaCTt4uaNh— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 30, 2022
- Tony Castricone is ready.
Season opener game prep pic.twitter.com/UZo15JRIx7— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 31, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Evidence for the first time in a while that the coaching staff still remembers what the word recruiting means!
After a great talk with Coach Hopkins, I am blessed to receive a Division I offer from the University of Washington! pic.twitter.com/GnZdxxfpov— Christian King (@christiianking) August 30, 2022
