Dots: Game Prep

Just 3 more days!!!

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington

Football Dots

  • Your advanced stats preview of the Washington-Kent State game.
  • Roster cutdown day in the NFL wasn’t particularly kind to former Huskies as many of them did not make it onto a 53-man roster at least for now. Several will certainly catch on to practice squads but the list of Dawgs looking for a home include: Jordan Miller (sorry Mama Miller), Brendan Radley-Hiles, Marvin Hall, Danny Shelton, Jake Browning, Josiah Bronson, Aaron Fuller, Jacob Eason, Andre Baccellia, Benning Potoa’e, and Tristan Vizcaino.

  • Tony Castricone is ready.

Basketball Dots

  • Evidence for the first time in a while that the coaching staff still remembers what the word recruiting means!

