Dots: Making the case

The coaches speak, best/worse case season scenarios, and being text buddies with Chris Petersen.

By Jeff Gorman
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Washington at Arizona

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

  • Mike Vorel writes about Kalen DeBoer’s relationship with Chris Petersen, how Michael Penix projects as an NFL player, and more in his recent column.

  • Kalen Deboer, Ryan Grubb, and Chuck Morrell spoke to the media yesterday for their weekly press conference, and first of the season:

  • Us too!

  • The Voice of the Washington Huskies, Tony Castricone, getting us ready for game day as he always does:

  • Burying the sad NFL news at the bottom:

