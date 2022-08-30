Dots: Making the case

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- An annual tradition, the completely made up best-case, worst-case scenarios for Washington this season. Last seasons worst case was a little too accurate, so hopefully the pendulum swings back the other direction this time.
- Caple also examines some of the storylines forming around Washington, and determines whether each is a “myth” or has truth to it.
- Mike Vorel writes about Kalen DeBoer’s relationship with Chris Petersen, how Michael Penix projects as an NFL player, and more in his recent column.
- Kalen Deboer, Ryan Grubb, and Chuck Morrell spoke to the media yesterday for their weekly press conference, and first of the season:
- For those with an inclination towards reading, here’s everything they said courtesy of Mike Vorel.
- The UW Daily chats with the Kent State student paper about Saturday’s game.
Been a long time coming Husky Nation Can’t wait for Saturday.— FAATUI TUITELE (@tuitele87) August 30, 2022
- The Voice of the Washington Huskies, Tony Castricone, getting us ready for game day as he always does:
Kent State's record playing west of Central Time Zone: 2-6— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 29, 2022
1973 at Utah State, W, 27-16
1976 at Hawaii, W, 27-6
1977 at Colorado, L, 0-42
1978 at Air Force, L, 10-26
1993 at Hawaii, L, 17-49
1996 at Nevada, L, 42-63
2019 at Arizona St, L, 7-30
2021 vs Wyoming*, L, 38-52
*Boise
Kent State has had back-to-back-to-back seasons with a .500 record or better.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 29, 2022
2019: 7-6
2020: 3-1
2021: 7-7
The last time Kent State had three straight years going .500 or better?
1972-74
The head coach?
Don James.
- Burying the sad NFL news at the bottom:
The #Bengals waived QB Jake Browning, per source. He's a practice squad candidate.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022
Chiefs have released veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022
