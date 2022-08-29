Monday Dots: The Week Of!

Half my life’s in books’ written pages
- Shortly after Kalen Deboer named his staff, we started to hear about the aptly-named Husky position on defense. A bigger, more physical nickelback seemed to be a position built for Dom Hampton. Shane Lantz of the Seattle Times writes about how Hampton has taken to the spot.
- Also in the Times, Mike Vorel examines an unconventional training technique. Ben Creamer brings backgrounds in judo and boxing to the coaching staff and uses those principles in training football players.
- The Athletic undertook the challenging task of rating the top 100 impact transfers across the country. The Pac-12 is all over the list, including the top. Surprisingly, Michael Penix did not make the list, but a successful season would certainly change that perception.
Dawgman pulled together interviews with several key Huskies as fall camp draws to a close.
Kalen DeBoer’s first game week press conference of the season is tomorrow at 11:30 am PT. We’ll chat with the coordinators (OC Ryan Grubb and either co-DC Chuck Morrell or co-DC William Inge) each Monday as well.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 29, 2022
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 29, 2022
A new era is set to begin on Montlake.
Turn your screen & enjoy #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/WD6vbB0QO9
Road dub #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/80gwlRxl3K— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) August 28, 2022
First-year UW football coach Kalen DeBoer sends a message to fans in a full-page ad in today’s Seattle Times. pic.twitter.com/OarHaTnIGO— Paul Barrett (@paulbarrett6) August 28, 2022
