Between 2012 and 2016, the Huskies intercepted 80 passes for an average of 16 per season. Marcus Peters had 11 total over three seasons, and led the way in 2013 with 5 INTs. Sean Parker was close behind with 4 of his own that same season. Sidney Jones & Taylor Rapp also recorded 4-INT seasons in 2015 & 2016 respectively.

Form 2017-2022, the Huskies had just 53 INTs, or about 12 a year with the shortened 2020 figured in. Byron Murphy had 3 picks in 2017, and four more in 2018. Elijah Molden had 4 in 2019.

The Huskies have just 14 interceptions over the past two seasons (16 games).

Will this be the year the Husky defense returns to thievery in the passing game?

.

The Safeties

Asa Turner has intercepted at least one pass in each of his three seasons at UW, and led the team with a pair of picks in 2021. With four total in his career at Washington, the rangy 6’4” safety is the smart money pick this year. As a freshman, Turner burst onto the scene and was expected to be a future star for the Huskies. Injuries have limited his effectiveness the past two seasons.

Alex Cook has just one interception in his Husky career, but the senior safety spent two seasons as a WR at Washington. Expected to see a lot of playing time this year, Cook is a captain and veteran leader. Will he add “thief” to that resume?

Cameron Williams had three interceptions as a true freshman in 2019 (including a pair against USC), but has found himself in less game action the past two seasons. Some of that has been due to injury, some due to poor play.

.

The Corners

Jordan Perryman intercepted four passes in three seasons at UC Davis, and the senior transfer is said to have locked down one of the cornerback spots in William Inge’s defense. In 2021, Perryman finished with 63 total tackles, along with 12 pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Mishael Powell is expected to start opposite Perryman this season, and the sophomore from O’Dea started three games for the Huskies in 2021, playing in all 12. Powell intercepted 11 passes in his final two seasons at O’Dea.

Davon Banks has been one of the standouts of camp. The redshirt frosh from San Jacinto, Ca. has hauled in at least three interceptions in practice sessions, and is said to be pushing Perryman and Powell for the right to start this fall. Banks played in four games a year ago, preserving his redshirt.

.

The Husky

Dominique Hampton has played in 30 games in his four seasons at UW and has yet to record an interception. The 6’3” 220 lb hybrid safety/linebacker will be used in a variety of ways this season, and may find himself responsible for covering tight ends more often than WRs. He will also be used in the box quite a bit, serving as an extra linebacker.

.

Poll Who will lead the Huskies in interceptions? Asa Turner

Alex Cook

Cam Williams

Jordan Perryman

Mishael Powell

Davon Banks

Dominique Hampton

Other

Tuli Letuligasenoa vote view results 26% Asa Turner (27 votes)

7% Alex Cook (8 votes)

0% Cam Williams (0 votes)

36% Jordan Perryman (38 votes)

5% Mishael Powell (6 votes)

5% Davon Banks (6 votes)

12% Dominique Hampton (13 votes)

1% Other (2 votes)

2% Tuli Letuligasenoa (3 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

.