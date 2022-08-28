Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Continue To Shine On The Field

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches continue to prepare their team for their first game this next week. While they are doing that they are containing to recruit prospects and make sure the current commits have a good season and stay locked in on their commitments. So far several of the Husky commits have shined on the field and will likely see their recruiting rankings bump up.

3 star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from T.F. Riggs HS, SD kicked off his season and had a big night in his first game. Kienholz accounted for 6 passing touchdowns, 423 yards, and a rushing touchdown in his teams 54-15 win. Kienholz, who is rated as the 45th best quarterback in the country by 247sports, will likely see a bump in his ranking if he continues to have a strong senior campaign.

HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre @TFRiggs pounds Aberdeen 56-15 to begin quest for “Six-Peat” behind 423 passing yards and SEVEN total touchdowns from Washington-bound quarterback @LincolnKienholz (#SDPreps) https://t.co/wXHVwhYbjO — Dakota News Now Sports (@dakotasportsnow) August 28, 2022

4 star defensive end Anthony James from Wylie East HS, TX also kicked off his season and posted 5 tackles in his first game. James, who is one of the highest rated commits in the class, 108th overall by 247sports looks like he will be a future star along the defensive line for the Huskies. Listed at 6’5” and around 265 pounds, James has a great frame for Husky coaches to work with.

Solid 5 tkl start. Most of all 27-0 victory. #dubeast ☔️ pic.twitter.com/wH5N27MG3Z — Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) August 27, 2022

3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rodriguez is another player in the class that is likely going to see a jump in recruiting ranking based on his performance on the field. Rated as the 47th best cornerback in the country. Bryant had an Int in the game and a forced fumble at the 1 yard line (if it not for a penalty on the play he would have scored a 105 yard touchdown on the play as well). Husky coaches have to be excited about the DB’s they bringing into the program in the 2023 class (4 star safety Vincent Holmes who is also have a good season so far, 4 star corner Curley Reed, and 3 star safety Diesel Gordon). I would expect Bryant will likely push his way towards 4 star status when the final rankings are completed.

We will make sure to post more updates on how other commits are doing in their senior season That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.