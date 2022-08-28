Filed under: Call For Questions: Here in a Flash What questions do you have as we’re finally at game week? By Max Vrooman@UWDP_maxvroom Aug 28, 2022, 9:52am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Call For Questions: Here in a Flash Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports More From UW Dawg Pound Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Continue To Shine On The Field 30-Day Countdown, Day 7: DPOY Candidates Week 0 College Football Saturday Open Thread Day 8- OPOY Candidates Friday Dots: A real “Thumper” Pac-12 Preseason Rankings/Predictions for 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...