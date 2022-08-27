Week 0 College Football Saturday Open Thread

College football is back. And if you’re desperate for any college football game no matter how bad it is, have I got good news for you. There’s no good college football game today.

Or is there? Because the beauty of college football is that just about any game (except for maybe Alabama versus The Citadel) has the potential to become a good game.

There is only one game between P5 teams and it’s a pair of teams that tied for last in their division last year at 1-8. Glorious.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:30 AM: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Nebraska -12.5

Who doesn’t love a game that takes place on another continent? Usually the fans of those 2 teams and I’m sure that’s the case here as this game is happening in Ireland. Luckily though unlikely the NFL they’re playing this at a normal time for college football. Nebraska was maybe the unluckiest team ever last year going 1-8 despite finishing with a positive point differential in conference games. There’s no way they can lose another one-score game to start off the season. Right? RIGHT?

1:00 PM: Connecticut at Utah State, FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: Utah State -26

The defending Mountain West champs get to ease into the season versus what might be the worst FBS team in the country. Although they’re now coached by Jim Mora Jr. who finally gets his wish to coach the Huskies in college as the monkey paw’s finger curls.

7:30 PM: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network

DraftKings Betting Line: Vanderbilt -9

Listen, this is technically an SEC team travelling to play at a Mountain West school. These things should be cherished. We’ll see if the Timmy Chang era can get off to a hot start with a power conference win to start off his tenure. That will be tougher after just about every good player left in order to escape the potential continuation of the Todd Graham era (if they’d all stayed, he’d still be there).

