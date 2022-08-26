If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
Eight is enough?
With a high ceiling paired with a low floor for @UW_Football in 2022, how many wins would signify a successful season? | via Daily Sports Staff https://t.co/OHOUCFuRkU— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 25, 2022
.
Alphonzo Tuputala, a sophomore from Federal Way, might just be the UW’s top linebacker heading into 2022:
Who's the UW's best linebacker? No, not him, guess again.https://t.co/DGTJM4zSaW— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) August 25, 2022
.
Kalen DeBoer and starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. join Tony Castricone for the first 2022 edition of the Husky Football Coaches Show:
ICYMI: @KalenDeBoer & @themikepenix were AWESOME on last night’s first coaches show of the year.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 25, 2022
Come join us next week for a Game Week edition and for UNBELIEVABLE 16th floor views at The Graduate Hotel’s Mountaineering Club!#GoHuskies https://t.co/5mGp9FlaFZ
.
O’Neil can’t get over the “5 star” recruit being UW’s third best QB, but at least he admits that sounds kind of dumb:
Episode 14 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and myself.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) August 25, 2022
We discuss:
— Michael Penix Jr. as QB, and what it means for Sam Huard
— Impressions of Kalen DeBoer so far
— Kickers and punters
— TV and footballhttps://t.co/YXSPmrzfpT
.
The top “fit” score belongs to Cal with 87 points. Other state flagship universities with strong academics follow just behind it: Washington (83 points), North Carolina (73) and Virginia (73):
Where should the Big Ten expand next? We crunched the numbers. https://t.co/n888LdElyW— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 25, 2022
.
As a strength and conditioning coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, the need for a football hand combat curriculum became increasingly clear:
Ben Creamer didn’t play college football. But here’s how a judo black belt and former boxing cornerman is infusing martial arts principles into UW’s football training: https://t.co/cMATQIWgYJ pic.twitter.com/NN9mWP3oid— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 25, 2022
.
If the martial arts training doesn’t get it done, there’s always this idea:
A lucky group of high school football moms got to take a crack at their sons during “Mom Night”— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 25, 2022
(via @KurtPegler, @WMBDNews)pic.twitter.com/iOfugXJhXa
.
Men’s Soccer
“When Soto keeps scoring bangers, that’s never gonna hurt you.”
Christian Soto propelled @UW_MSoccer with two goals in a 3-0 win over Sacramento State to open its season | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/jA9npWOcPb— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022
.
First of Christian Soto’s two goals:
13’ | GOOOOOAAAALLLLL HUSKIES!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) August 26, 2022
The first goal of the season goes to @RincoSoto!
UW 1, SAC 0
Washington Live Stream 2
https://t.co/WFQ5cUxuYv#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/IEhH3uMneT
.
Women’s Soccer
UW had scored eight goals in its first two matches of the Pac-12 season, but mustered nothing against Loyola Marymount:
While @UW_WSoccer took 20 shots on goal Thursday afternoon, it wasn't enough in a scoreless draw that halted the early season's hot streak | via @colinstern5 https://t.co/6CvGnLEYWj— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022
.
Volleyball
Following a first place Pac-12 finish, and a loss to No. 2 Texas in the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Huskies are in position for yet another impressive year:
Off the back of a Pac-12 championship in 2021, @UWVolleyball has its sights set on defending the conference title-and more-with its season beginning Friday | via @Madisonroc18 https://t.co/A613oVSGez— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022
.
Retro Dot
.
Loading comments...