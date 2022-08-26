 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Alphonzo Tuputala impressing new coaching staff

The sophomore is “built like a bull,” and his preparation has drawn the attention of the coaches

By John Sayler
/ new
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Football

Eight is enough?

Alphonzo Tuputala, a sophomore from Federal Way, might just be the UW’s top linebacker heading into 2022:

Kalen DeBoer and starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. join Tony Castricone for the first 2022 edition of the Husky Football Coaches Show:

O’Neil can’t get over the “5 star” recruit being UW’s third best QB, but at least he admits that sounds kind of dumb:

The top “fit” score belongs to Cal with 87 points. Other state flagship universities with strong academics follow just behind it: Washington (83 points), North Carolina (73) and Virginia (73):

As a strength and conditioning coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, the need for a football hand combat curriculum became increasingly clear:

If the martial arts training doesn’t get it done, there’s always this idea:

Men’s Soccer

“When Soto keeps scoring bangers, that’s never gonna hurt you.”

.

First of Christian Soto’s two goals:

Women’s Soccer

UW had scored eight goals in its first two matches of the Pac-12 season, but mustered nothing against Loyola Marymount:

Volleyball

Following a first place Pac-12 finish, and a loss to No. 2 Texas in the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Huskies are in position for yet another impressive year:

Retro Dot

