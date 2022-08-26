If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Eight is enough?

With a high ceiling paired with a low floor for @UW_Football in 2022, how many wins would signify a successful season? | via Daily Sports Staff https://t.co/OHOUCFuRkU — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 25, 2022

Alphonzo Tuputala, a sophomore from Federal Way, might just be the UW’s top linebacker heading into 2022:

Who's the UW's best linebacker? No, not him, guess again.https://t.co/DGTJM4zSaW — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) August 25, 2022

Kalen DeBoer and starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. join Tony Castricone for the first 2022 edition of the Husky Football Coaches Show:

ICYMI: ⁦@KalenDeBoer⁩ & ⁦@themikepenix⁩ were AWESOME on last night’s first coaches show of the year.



Come join us next week for a Game Week edition and for UNBELIEVABLE 16th floor views at The Graduate Hotel’s Mountaineering Club!#GoHuskies https://t.co/5mGp9FlaFZ — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 25, 2022

O’Neil can’t get over the “5 star” recruit being UW’s third best QB, but at least he admits that sounds kind of dumb:

Episode 14 of Say Who, Say Pod with @dannyoneil and myself.



We discuss:



— Michael Penix Jr. as QB, and what it means for Sam Huard

— Impressions of Kalen DeBoer so far

— Kickers and punters

— TV and footballhttps://t.co/YXSPmrzfpT — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) August 25, 2022

The top “fit” score belongs to Cal with 87 points. Other state flagship universities with strong academics follow just behind it: Washington (83 points), North Carolina (73) and Virginia (73):

Where should the Big Ten expand next? We crunched the numbers. https://t.co/n888LdElyW — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 25, 2022

As a strength and conditioning coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, the need for a football hand combat curriculum became increasingly clear:

Ben Creamer didn’t play college football. But here’s how a judo black belt and former boxing cornerman is infusing martial arts principles into UW’s football training: https://t.co/cMATQIWgYJ pic.twitter.com/NN9mWP3oid — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 25, 2022

If the martial arts training doesn’t get it done, there’s always this idea:

A lucky group of high school football moms got to take a crack at their sons during “Mom Night”



(via @KurtPegler, @WMBDNews)pic.twitter.com/iOfugXJhXa — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 25, 2022

Men’s Soccer

“When Soto keeps scoring bangers, that’s never gonna hurt you.”

Christian Soto propelled @UW_MSoccer with two goals in a 3-0 win over Sacramento State to open its season | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/jA9npWOcPb — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022

First of Christian Soto’s two goals:

13’ | GOOOOOAAAALLLLL HUSKIES!



The first goal of the season goes to @RincoSoto!



UW 1, SAC 0



Washington Live Stream 2

https://t.co/WFQ5cUxuYv#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/IEhH3uMneT — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) August 26, 2022

Women’s Soccer

UW had scored eight goals in its first two matches of the Pac-12 season, but mustered nothing against Loyola Marymount:

While @UW_WSoccer took 20 shots on goal Thursday afternoon, it wasn't enough in a scoreless draw that halted the early season's hot streak | via @colinstern5 https://t.co/6CvGnLEYWj — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022

Volleyball

Following a first place Pac-12 finish, and a loss to No. 2 Texas in the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Huskies are in position for yet another impressive year:

Off the back of a Pac-12 championship in 2021, @UWVolleyball has its sights set on defending the conference title-and more-with its season beginning Friday | via @Madisonroc18 https://t.co/A613oVSGez — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 26, 2022

Retro Dot

.