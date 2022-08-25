 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday dots: Game winning field goal

We’re so close yet so far.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Good late morning Dawg fans. Shall we have some dots? Sure, let’s have some dots.

To the dots!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...