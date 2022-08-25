Thursday dots: Game winning field goal

Good late morning Dawg fans. Shall we have some dots? Sure, let’s have some dots.
To the dots!
- The Daily on Penix’s journey to Washington.
UW co-DC and linebackers coach William Inge said as many as 5-6 inside linebackers could rotate during games for UW. The top six are Cam Bright, Alphonzo Tuputala, Carson Bruener, Kris Moll, Daniel Heimuli and Drew Fowler. Bright and Tuputala remain the expected starters.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 24, 2022
GO HUSKIES— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 25, 2022
Good luck to @UW_MSoccer as they kick off the 2022 season tonight at home!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vhCxwhzZSQ
OPENING NIGHT IS HERE!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) August 25, 2022
Sacramento State
Husky Soccer Stadium
⏰ 7:30 p.m.
Washington Live Stream 2
https://t.co/WFQ5cUxuYv
https://t.co/QPlLV9cnJ3
https://t.co/CWlb0Bg6XB#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/301GUucX03
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
