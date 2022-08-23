Dots: The Depth

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Christian Caple projects the UW offensive depth chart, about one week before the coaches will release the week 1 starters.
- Eleven days until kick off, so Dawgman looks back at famous #11s to wear the Husky uniform.
- Presumptive starter at the “husky” position Dom Hampton catches up with reporters after practice.
- Washington strangely not listed in this bowl projection:
Bowl Projections from @BonaguraESPN— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 22, 2022
Rose—Utah vs Michigan
Alamo—USC vs Oklahoma St
Las Vegas—UCLA vs Ole Miss
Holiday—Oregon vs North Carolina
Sun—Cal vs Florida St
LA—Oregon St vs Boise St
Arizona—SDSU vs C. Michigan
New Mexico—BYU vs Fresno St
Birmingham—WSU vs Miss St
- Goals, goals, goals:
Can't stop watching this...— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 22, 2022
All 8⃣ goals from @UW_WSoccer's two shutout wins to start the season!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/lmp8I9yW38
