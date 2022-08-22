 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dots: The Big 20?

Chatter this weekend of the Big Ten expanding to 20 teams and UW getting closer to naming a starting QB.

By Tom_Adamski
Washington v Arizona
Could UW be part of the Big 20 someday?
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • On Friday Dots, Mike Vorel projected UW’s offensive depth chart. On Saturday, Vorel projected the Defense and Special teams unit for the Washington Huskies.

  • The Big 20? Could be what the doctor ordered for UW

  • UW Football held a private 75-play scrimmage on Saturday. Here’s what Kalen Deboer had to say after:

  • We agree Kirk!! Kirk Herbstreit gives some national attention to the Dawgs and the current mood in the Husky Locker room seems electric. Not sure even Lebron got a bigger reaction at the Crawsover this weekend!
  • Seattle Sports 710 gives their preview for the Washington Husky Football Season

Basketball Dots

  • Husky Hoops Schedule preview in the Seattle Times.
  • Get your Wings at Earl’s on the Ave! Husky BBall Players Noah Williams and PJ Fuller announce latest NIL deal.

  • The Crawsover had some big stars in the building including Lebron James, Jayson Tatum, UW Star’s Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas + more but the game was ultimately canceled in the 2nd quarter due to a slippery floor. The event itself didn’t go smoothly but still a big moment for Seattle Hoops and many current and former UW stars participated.
  • Speaking of the Crawsover, Cole Bajema had a big night against Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 8 three-pointers. Bajema had 5 three’s in the 1st quarter alone, including this heat check below:
  • The Crawsover keeps calling Keion Brooks, “Keyon” but that won’t stop Keion from scoring. Brooks finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday to lead his team.

UW Soccer Dots

  • Match week! Only 3 more days until the UW men’s soccer opener!

