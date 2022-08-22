Football Dots
- On Friday Dots, Mike Vorel projected UW’s offensive depth chart. On Saturday, Vorel projected the Defense and Special teams unit for the Washington Huskies.
Before UW hosts Kent State in its season opener on Sept. 3, let's take a crack at projecting the Huskies' two-deep depth chart on defense and special teams. (from @mikevorel) https://t.co/LrHqyoDBZf— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 19, 2022
- The Big 20? Could be what the doctor ordered for UW
An eventual 20 Big Ten members would likely be good news for Washington https://t.co/x7xP4l2YJV— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 19, 2022
- UW Football held a private 75-play scrimmage on Saturday. Here’s what Kalen Deboer had to say after:
AUDIO/FULL QUOTES: Here's everything Kalen DeBoer had to say after @UW_Football's 75-play Saturday scrimmage. Still no resolution at QB, though. @Dawgman247 (VIP) #GoHuskies #DawgPack #TrenchDawgs #DeathRowD #woof https://t.co/3TQXqzOJjh— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 20, 2022
- We agree Kirk!! Kirk Herbstreit gives some national attention to the Dawgs and the current mood in the Husky Locker room seems electric. Not sure even Lebron got a bigger reaction at the Crawsover this weekend!
Man do I miss these boys bein a consistent powerhouse out west…there was a time when they were a perennial power!! Here’s to @KalenDeBoer gettin those DAWGS goin!!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 21, 2022
Filthy uni’s back in the day too.. @napoleonkaufman @LawyerMilloy know what I’m talkin about!
Scary teams! https://t.co/6VNXWiozeA
- Seattle Sports 710 gives their preview for the Washington Husky Football Season
“You got guys that have been through a lot. I’m the third head coach since really 2019. It’s turned over," says new UW Huskies coach Kalen Deboer.— Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) August 21, 2022
"It’s just really understanding that these guys have been through a lot.”
UW football season preview: https://t.co/P4nMAaD0Uf
Basketball Dots
- Husky Hoops Schedule preview in the Seattle Times.
Mike Hopkins loaded the UW men’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule with eight home games, including many in which the retooled Huskies will be heavy favorites. https://t.co/85gyf340FY— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 20, 2022
- Get your Wings at Earl’s on the Ave! Husky BBall Players Noah Williams and PJ Fuller announce latest NIL deal.
& ’— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) August 19, 2022
Excited to announce the latest deal of the Montlake Futures Eats Here program with PJ Fuller & @noahwilliams44 of mens basketball and Earl’s on the Ave! Stay tuned for more deals coming soon! pic.twitter.com/cMj0qB5Mrs
- The Crawsover had some big stars in the building including Lebron James, Jayson Tatum, UW Star’s Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas + more but the game was ultimately canceled in the 2nd quarter due to a slippery floor. The event itself didn’t go smoothly but still a big moment for Seattle Hoops and many current and former UW stars participated.
JAYSON TATUM TO LEBRON JAMES @thecrawsover @jaytatum0 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/D93ofrR9pU— Overtime (@overtime) August 21, 2022
- Speaking of the Crawsover, Cole Bajema had a big night against Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 8 three-pointers. Bajema had 5 three’s in the 1st quarter alone, including this heat check below:
Cole Bajema had 30 points and 11 boards today against Seattle Legends Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford. Bajema with 8 threes today, 5 in the first quarter!! @colebajema22 @thecrawsover pic.twitter.com/qC6cK0Gvul— UW Hoops World (@world_uw) August 22, 2022
- The Crawsover keeps calling Keion Brooks, “Keyon” but that won’t stop Keion from scoring. Brooks finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday to lead his team.
Keyon Brooks leads Washington’s finest with 37 pts, 10 Rebs, @_ClutchCarter 36 pts and 7 Rebs at #TheCrawsOver— TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) August 21, 2022
UW Soccer Dots
Huskies walking away with a BIIIG 5-0 dub against Air Force! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ClsBAAOxHf— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) August 21, 2022
- Match week! Only 3 more days until the UW men’s soccer opener!
OFFICIALLY MATCH WEEK #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/dESykk4OUE— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) August 22, 2022
