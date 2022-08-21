Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Kick Off Their Season

Happy Sunday Husky fans. We are inching our way closer to the start of the football season. Recruiting will pick back up in a couple of weeks with visits starting to happen and new offers going out (as prospects play in some games). Several Husky commits kicked off their season and shined in their debuts:

Leroy Bryant a 3 star cornerback from Angelo Rodriguez HS, CA had a strong start to his season. Playing both ways and on special teams, Bryant has several touchdowns including a punt return for a touchdown. Bryant is an explosive athlete and when I see him play I see similarities to former Husky Marcus Peters. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Bryant play a lot his freshmen year on special teams and push for playing time at corner.

4 star safety Vincent Holmes from San Jacinto HS, CA played on offense and defense as well and had a strong opener. Holmes had a couple of touchdowns on offense and played safety on D (which is where the Huskies are recruiting him). Holmes has shot up in recruiting rankings over the last month and he is now rated as the 21st best safety in the country by 247sports. Husky coaches are excited to get Holmes on campus and let him compete on the back end of the defense.

A few other commits also kicked off their season including 3 star linebacker Jordan Whitney from Pacifica HS, CA and Keith Reynolds from Adalento HS, CA. No stats have been reported or listed for either player. Whitney is a 2 way player and Reynolds has been playing special teams and wide out this season.

As I mentioned above it sounds like the Husky staff will bring in some official visitors once the season starts. As those visits get scheduled I’ll make sure to post that information here. As always follow me @asieverkropp.