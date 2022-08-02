 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dots: Big Man, Bigger Smile

Jaxson Kirkland is all-in on 2022, checking in with Myles Gaskin, and Kalen DeBoer’s throwing form.

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

  • Never too early to start looking at UW’s first opponent - Kent State. Thanks Tony!

  • The Dolphins launched a video series on Myles Gaskin and Race Porter’s clothing brand HOMS Seattle, which aims to de-stigmatize mental health and encourage people to express their feelings:

  • Many adults find coloring books therapeutic, so have at it:

