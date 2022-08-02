Dots: Big Man, Bigger Smile

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Mike Vorel profiles Jaxson Kirkland coming off his ankle surgery and Pac-12 Media Day appearance.
- Never too early to start looking at UW’s first opponent - Kent State. Thanks Tony!
Crazy, way-too-early stat for week 1:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 2, 2022
Husky D led the nation in fewest 40+ yard plays allowed in FOUR OF THE LAST FIVE YEARS.
'17: 3 (1st FBS)
'18: 1 (1st)
'19: 7 (8th)
'20: 1 (1st)
'21: 3 (1st)
Kent State's offense last year?
First in the nation in most 40+ yard plays w/ 28.
- The Dolphins launched a video series on Myles Gaskin and Race Porter’s clothing brand HOMS Seattle, which aims to de-stigmatize mental health and encourage people to express their feelings:
Premiering now on YouTube! Tune in for our full feature on these longtime friends and former @UW_Football teammates clothing line, HOMS ❤️@MylesGAS @rporter00 | @HardRockHolly https://t.co/WXPBEIQZc2— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2022
- Speaking of Kent State, Athlon ranks the MAC QBs for the 2022 season.
- Kalen DeBoer will throw out the first pitch in Mariners - Yankees game next Monday, August 8th. If you’d like to see how his form has improved, here he is in 2019 as Indiana’s new OC throwing out the first pitch in an IU Baseball game:
Not exactly the smoothest of first pitches for new IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer throwing to head coach Tom Allen. #iubase #iufb pic.twitter.com/3WizfiokgP— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) April 10, 2019
- Many adults find coloring books therapeutic, so have at it:
In honor of #NationalColoringBookDay, we've put together some pages featuring @GreatestSetting, @DubsUW, and @HarryTheHusky!#GoHuskies— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 2, 2022
