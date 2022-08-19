If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Running back by committee seems like the plan:
Washington is 16 days from its season opener, but 11 days from the hors d’oeuvre … a depth chart reveal!— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 18, 2022
So as Kalen DeBoer's debut approaches, let's take a crack at projecting UW's two-deep depth chart, starting with the offense: https://t.co/cFeJnMnfFj
Despite growing up a Huskies fan, Alexander felt under-recruited by then-wide receivers coach Junior Adams and the UW coaching staff.
Junior Alexander didn't commit to hometown Washington in his initial high school recruitment. But with new coaches in place at UW, Alexander is back home, and the coaches believe he's ready to make a leap | via @EthanArles https://t.co/RfhsJsepPH— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 18, 2022
“I think as we get into practice 10, 11, 12, guys start to drop their guard about our identity, so it’s constant adherence to our DNA and our identity every single day.”
Washington Huskies Fall Camp Interviews - Chuck Morrell @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach https://t.co/nWfL6hipTB via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) August 18, 2022
Sailgating wins:
College Football Tailgating Tiers pic.twitter.com/YjPvl00irL— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 18, 2022
A ton of red numbers for the Huskies:
A quick look at the comparisons between Kent State's 2021 season stats (adjusted on a per unit basis) and Washington's.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/sA0t7Mn9qB
Kent State's defense was not good a year ago, but they bring in a new DC. They did force some TO's, but that's about it. Their offense was explosive and run heavy, but they also did get hit for a ton of sacks when they did drop back.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 18, 2022
Cal is probably ranked too high here (We miss The Gekko):
The Best Pac-12 Football Programs | 2015-2021 pic.twitter.com/YXtQRVcryH— parker (@statsowar) August 18, 2022
These are fun:
In honor of the College Football season starting in 15 Days, I have created an interactive timeline that details All-Time #1 AP Poll Appearances ranked by CFB programs.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 17, 2022
Check out which programs have been on the top of the poll during different eras of CFB! @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/3I8U3FFA18
Women’s Soccer
“We scored early, we got on top of them and had a lot of different looks,” said head coach Nicole Van Dyke. “It’s just continuing to settle in and putting together the pieces as we move forward.”
Starting the 2022 season with a win, @UW_WSoccer takes down Fresno State 3-0 Tuesday night | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/foqk029QP3— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 19, 2022
1' | First goal of the season secured by @kylaferry— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) August 19, 2022
Pac-12 Washington
Retro Dot
