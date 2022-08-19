 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Predicting the depth chart for the UW offense

Mike Vorel takes a crack at the offensive two-deeps

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

Running back by committee seems like the plan:

.

Despite growing up a Huskies fan, Alexander felt under-recruited by then-wide receivers coach Junior Adams and the UW coaching staff.

.

“I think as we get into practice 10, 11, 12, guys start to drop their guard about our identity, so it’s constant adherence to our DNA and our identity every single day.”

.

Sailgating wins:

.

A ton of red numbers for the Huskies:

.

Cal is probably ranked too high here (We miss The Gekko):

.

These are fun:

.

Women’s Soccer

“We scored early, we got on top of them and had a lot of different looks,” said head coach Nicole Van Dyke. “It’s just continuing to settle in and putting together the pieces as we move forward.”

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...