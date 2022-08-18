Football Dots
- Mike Vorel looked at the 10 players who have improved their stock the most after the first few weeks of “fall” camp.
- Some thoughts on the running back position from OC Ryan Grubb:
At this point, it sounds like the running backs with the best chance of playing are Wayne Taulapapa, Will Nixon and Sam Adams II. I'd include Cameron Davis in that group, but Grubb noted he's been limited since the third practice of camp.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 17, 2022
Ryan Grubb made it sound today like Newton isn't super close to being back from ACL injury.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 17, 2022
"I have 0 take on Richard Newton, b/c I haven't seen him do anything. He's done nothing but stand on the sideline so far. So I'm anxious to see him get out there. He's not in shape yet." https://t.co/QY1Ye9ECUV
- That Oregon game is going to hit a little harder for Junior Alexander.
WR Junior Alexander on his high-school recruitment and his decision to stray from hometown UW in favor of Arizona State:— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) August 17, 2022
"I wasn't getting recruited hard enough by the previous coach Junior Adams, I felt like I had to go somewhere else to make a name for myself."
- So you’re saying there’s a chance? Wilner thinks it’s only about 10% that the board of regents forces UCLA to stay in the Pac-12 but it’s not 0%.
If you had gamed out a scenario in which UCLA was forced to remain in the Pac-12, the first step would have been exactly what unfolded today at the UC regents meeting— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 17, 2022
- However it seems like the B1G heard enough to feel confident that they can move forward with UCLA as they announced their new media rights deal this morning. $7 billion over the next 7 years with ESPN completely cut out of the deal as previously reported. That time frame means they will still be up for another round before any of the other conferences. If you’re looking for the chance UW/Oregon/Stanford move to the B1G, having a media deal that ends in 2029-30 certainly suggests that by 2028 there’s a good chance they expand again going into that negotiation.
Basketball Dots
- Assistant head coach Will Conroy picked up a promotion as he was named associate head coach as well. If things were going better for the program this would be viewed as a sign that Conroy was the potential coach-in-waiting. That could be true but if Mike Hopkins were to be fired after this year could UW justify hiring an assistant who was on staff for the previous 2 head guys getting axed?
- Percy Allen takes a look at the Husky men’s basketball schedule now that all of the opponents have been finalized.
- Kelsey Plum, good at basketball
KP did what KP does ‼️— WNBA (@WNBA) August 18, 2022
22 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST for the All-Star in Game 1 of the #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google #MoreThan x @kelseyplum10 pic.twitter.com/zt05tGBWK3
- Cole Bajema and Langston Wilson have been teammates at the Crawsover this summer and both played very well last weekend and have posted some highlights.
Weekend highlights @thecrawsover @newtonflixmedia pic.twitter.com/E9PcbEveJ8— Cole Bajema (@colebajema22) August 17, 2022
Highlights from the @thecrawsover pic.twitter.com/kxYqwHe3MD— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) August 18, 2022
Washington Athletics Dots
IT'S FINALLY GAMEDAY— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) August 18, 2022
Fresno State
Husky Soccer Stadium
⏰ 7 p.m.
Pac-12 Washington
https://t.co/cCs0YPBqeZ
https://t.co/DFjTeBgieE
https://t.co/SL3Kxlli2w#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vnKBezSI6e
