All We Hear is Purple: Huge in Edmonton

Hello and welcome. Today we have for you an astonishing podcast, by which we mean that somehow astonishingly we managed to finagle Gabey into “actually doing her” job and being on this episode because she finally used up all 1,642 excuses for why she can’t record.

Anyways, a couple weeks into fall camp and the gang — can two people be a gang? — went for a position-by-position vibe check.

That includes thoughts like:

How wonderfully bizarre it feels to finally be able to say “the receivers whip ass”

Learning curves and the anti-linear nature of progress

Scott Huff...?

A cross-sport analogy for the defensive interior versus the edge

Scheme changes and how that eases the linebackers’ job

Scheme changes and how that eases the running backs’ job

Love song to Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, RIP

Completely neglecting to mention the safeties until we don’t

Enjoy!

Also for end of episode plugs, Gabey mentions a string of live shows produced by a couple local comedians whomst you can find at @travisisjoking and @chase_mayers, although Chase isn’t super twitter-y. They’ve got a monthly mini-touring show through western Washington that always has killers on it so check ‘em out.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.