Wednesday Dots: Financial Planning

- Early returns on the NIL marketplace in college football seem to indicate that paying players is a huge advantage in recruiting, regardless of what the NCAA says is allowable. Washington has approached the new reality differently by using the mechanism as a more holistic way for players to leverage their positions as college athletes. The program recently hired Amber Bunch to work on NIL strategy specifically with the football program. Mike Vorel profiles Bunch and looks at the difficult job ahead of her.
- Washington fans know how important Tuli Letuligasenoa is to the entire defense. Jon Wilner writes that the rest of the Pac-12 is about to learn the same lesson. He includes Tuli in his list of 15 breakout players for 2022.
- Real Dawg takes a more localized view of the breakout player theme. Roman Tomashoff looks at a pair of players on each side of the ball who have the skill and opportunity to elevate their profile in 2022. His first pick, Ja’Lynn Polk, is one who seems to be on a great trajectory.
- Christian Caple has a slew of practice notes, including an update on the slow-developing QB race. Caple encouragingly added that Jordan Perryman has exceeded expectations at CB. With the lineage of great DBs at UW and the exodus of talent from last year, that position was at risk of a steep decline. Perryman’s ascendance would help offset those losses.
- The preseason Pac soccer poll has UW’s men’s team as co-favorites with Oregon State. Both the Dawgs and Beavers enter the season in the national top 5, so the battle for conference supremacy could have national title implications, as well.
In my opinion, there are 3 college football stats that don't get talked about nearly enough because anybody that tracks this stat (as far as I can tell) keeps it behind a paywall. But those stats are:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 17, 2022
- TD RATE (% of drives that result in TD's)
- 3 & OUT RATE
- TURNOVER RATE
Ultimately, can UW consistently compete against the programs and collectives that are throwing money at recruits? That remains to be seen. But I don't think UW can be criticized for not doing enough RE: education/resources/networking. The rest comes down to an ethical decision.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 16, 2022
The KAR has been around since 1967, and it’s probably safe to say we’ve never had a more dynamic, energetic, engaging speaker than UW receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Thanks to @CoachShephard for coming to Kitsap and talking Husky football. #PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/HLKcay6JyG— Kitsap Athletic Roundtable (@KAR_360) August 16, 2022
FILL THIS PLACE @IAmJM_ can't wait to see Husky Nation at the Sept. 3 opener, and neither can we. #GoHuskies x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/j0lpR2h7pA— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 16, 2022
