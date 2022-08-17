 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Financial Planning

Huskies take the NIL road less traveled

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Washington at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Turned around to see

Heard a voice calling, calling, calling

You was comin after me

Back to Dots

  • Early returns on the NIL marketplace in college football seem to indicate that paying players is a huge advantage in recruiting, regardless of what the NCAA says is allowable. Washington has approached the new reality differently by using the mechanism as a more holistic way for players to leverage their positions as college athletes. The program recently hired Amber Bunch to work on NIL strategy specifically with the football program. Mike Vorel profiles Bunch and looks at the difficult job ahead of her.

  • Real Dawg takes a more localized view of the breakout player theme. Roman Tomashoff looks at a pair of players on each side of the ball who have the skill and opportunity to elevate their profile in 2022. His first pick, Ja’Lynn Polk, is one who seems to be on a great trajectory.

  • Christian Caple has a slew of practice notes, including an update on the slow-developing QB race. Caple encouragingly added that Jordan Perryman has exceeded expectations at CB. With the lineage of great DBs at UW and the exodus of talent from last year, that position was at risk of a steep decline. Perryman’s ascendance would help offset those losses.

  • The preseason Pac soccer poll has UW’s men’s team as co-favorites with Oregon State. Both the Dawgs and Beavers enter the season in the national top 5, so the battle for conference supremacy could have national title implications, as well.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...