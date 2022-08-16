Dots: The Decision

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Kalen DeBoer says he should have a starting QB named by next week.
- With 18 days left until kickoff, Dawgman looks at famous #18s to wear the purple and gold.
- Writers at The Athletic chronicle the rise and fall the Pac-12 Network, beginning with Larry Scott’s hiring as conference commissioner, to the network’s launch, to its ultimate downfall.
- Wishing Isaiah Stanback the happiest of birthdays!
Happy birthday to Garfield High Bulldogs @garfieldhs23 & Washington Huskies @UW_Football great Isaiah Stanback @IamSTANBACK pic.twitter.com/hKFlA46FFV— . (@GregBensinger) August 16, 2022
- JaMarcus Shephard has not stopped working since arriving at UW:
The KAR has been around since 1967, and it’s probably safe to say we’ve never had a more dynamic, energetic, engaging speaker than UW receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Thanks to @CoachShephard for coming to Kitsap and talking Husky football. #PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/HLKcay6JyG— Kitsap Athletic Roundtable (@KAR_360) August 16, 2022
- Hey, basketball. We have games:
OUR 2022-23 SCHEDULE IS SET #TougherTogether x #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/c1xW5KQMGy— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 15, 2022
