 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Husky Royalty

The Huskies unveiled new road uniforms and Sav’ell Smalls has been making plays during camp

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
Washington v Colorado
Sav’ell Smalls looking to make an impact this year for the Washington Huskies
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Is it Sav’ell Smalls time to shine? Mike Vorel discusses some of the ups and downs of of the highly rated pass-rusher and his impressive fall camp thus far.
  • Seattle Times Reporter Matt Calkins looks back at Michael Penix’s career to help look ahead, plus some quotes from some players and coaches on Penix
  • UW All-Pac 12 left tackle Jaxson Kirland will miss the Season Opener against Kent State.

  • Audio and quotes from Coach Kalen DeBoer after UW’s first full pads scrimmage of Fall Camp.

  • More hype growing for Cornerback Jordan Perryman

  • Introducing the Husky Royalty Uniform (New alternate Road uniform released by Adidas)

Basketball Dots

Langston Wilson, Cole Bajema and Jackson Grant continue to impress at the Crawsover this past weekend:

  • Cole Bajema - Team high 31 points and 7 rebounds (Saturday Game)
  • Langston Wilson - 25 points and 15 Rebounds (Saturday Game)
  • Jackson Grant - 15 points and 13 Rebounds (Played with new Chicago Bull’s 1st Round Draft Pick Dalen Terry who had 56 points.)
  • Langston Wilson - Team High 27 points, 14 rebounds and numerous dunks (Sunday Game)
  • Cole Bajema - Chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds (Sunday Game)
  • Langston Wilson getting ready for year 2 at UW.

  • A couple of Jackson Grant clips at the :53 second mark. Grant looks like he has put on some muscle this off-season as he also heads into year 2 at UW.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...