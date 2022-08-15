Football Dots
- Is it Sav’ell Smalls time to shine? Mike Vorel discusses some of the ups and downs of of the highly rated pass-rusher and his impressive fall camp thus far.
UW sophomore edge and former five-star recruit Sav'ell Smalls failed to record a sack in his first two college seasons. But after an impressive start to preseason camp, is a breakout season coming soon? (from @mikevorel) https://t.co/BFhGVTscqz— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 12, 2022
- Seattle Times Reporter Matt Calkins looks back at Michael Penix’s career to help look ahead, plus some quotes from some players and coaches on Penix
Michael Penix Jr. has been just consistent enough in practice that it should come as no surprise if he is UW's starting quarterback when they open vs. Kent State next month, writes @Matt_Calkins. https://t.co/2HJblvkVit— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 13, 2022
- UW All-Pac 12 left tackle Jaxson Kirland will miss the Season Opener against Kent State.
UW All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland will miss the season opener against Kent State as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Saturday: https://t.co/gWPYLX5Xeu— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 13, 2022
- Audio and quotes from Coach Kalen DeBoer after UW’s first full pads scrimmage of Fall Camp.
AUDIO/QUOTES: Here's the full audio and top quotes from @KalenDeBoer after @UW_Football's first full pads scrimmage of fall camp today, with updates on @mjayale20 and @jaxson_kirkland too. (VIP) @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #TrenchDawgs #woof https://t.co/W1HzWCbxrZ— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 13, 2022
- More hype growing for Cornerback Jordan Perryman
UW co-DC Chuck Morrell said yesterday that transfer corner Jordan Perryman "is playing as good as anyone on our squad right now," and it's hard to argue. He may have been UW's best player in the six practices we were allowed to watch.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 12, 2022
- Washington Huskies Football is just around the corner...
We went live today and rolled the cameras.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 14, 2022
1-0 Mindset. 21 days until Husky Football returns. #NoLimits pic.twitter.com/mU4ijlnpeM
- Introducing the Husky Royalty Uniform (New alternate Road uniform released by Adidas)
THE HUSKY ROYALTY UNIFORM— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 15, 2022
Ready to paint the city GOLD when we hit the road.#NoLimits x @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/fCFijnyxgo
It’s all in the details— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 15, 2022
It’s all gold everything
It’s Husky Royalty #BowDown x #NoLimits pic.twitter.com/k0r84Mze0v
Basketball Dots
Langston Wilson, Cole Bajema and Jackson Grant continue to impress at the Crawsover this past weekend:
- Cole Bajema - Team high 31 points and 7 rebounds (Saturday Game)
- Langston Wilson - 25 points and 15 Rebounds (Saturday Game)
- Jackson Grant - 15 points and 13 Rebounds (Played with new Chicago Bull’s 1st Round Draft Pick Dalen Terry who had 56 points.)
- Langston Wilson - Team High 27 points, 14 rebounds and numerous dunks (Sunday Game)
- Cole Bajema - Chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds (Sunday Game)
@colebajema22 leads PNW Rain with 31 pts, 7 Rebs, @Langston3491 25 pts, 15 Rebs at #TheCrawsOver— TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) August 13, 2022
- Langston Wilson getting ready for year 2 at UW.
Last day out #freerio pic.twitter.com/N4t6V55F4W— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) August 13, 2022
- A couple of Jackson Grant clips at the :53 second mark. Grant looks like he has put on some muscle this off-season as he also heads into year 2 at UW.
