Football
Huskies open season with Kent State at home on September 3:
22 days til kickoff!— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) August 12, 2022
Kent State hasn't beaten a Power 5 team in ten years, but DANG they've played a lot of them, and good ones, too.
This year, they also go to Georgia and to Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/EtAtGl0yLR
Podcast. They talk Huskies at the 56:45 mark:
New POC episode with @insidetroy and @daviddavidwoods giving season previews for #USC & #UCLA plus previews for #Arizona (@jasonscheer), #Colorado (@adamcm777), #OregonState (@AngieMachado1) & #Washington (@Chris_Fetters).— PodcastOfChampions (@Pac12Podcast) August 11, 2022
Listen here: https://t.co/JfQdaX2FeB pic.twitter.com/HDH8hvSsP9
“When Jake Browning was in town I went out and threw with him, and he showed me a couple of things that have really helped me so far, just cleaning up my fundamentals and being more accurate with the ball,” Morris said.
Quarterback Dylan Morris' 2021 season didn't go according to plan. But he stayed at Washington to compete, and now finds himself in contention to land the starting job once more | via @EthanArles https://t.co/zQGOSAGT3R— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) August 11, 2022
Newton disappeared almost completely from the Saturday stat sheets for two years. He appeared in just two games in the pandemic-ruined season. He played in only four outings in 2021:
Richard Newton had a basic reason for why he got injured last season: He's a violent player. https://t.co/jdutSplgB6— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) August 11, 2022
Updates on Ulumoo Ale:
We weren’t able to watch practice today but showed up at the end. Ulumoo Ale did not practice and had a big brace stabilizing his left leg.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2022
Coach Inoke Breckterfield on Ulumoo Ale’s status… “I’m confident he’ll be back” @KimGrinolds @Chris_Fetters @Dawgman247 @aaronwbeach @JackMcCauley_ @JackMcCauley_ @aaronwbeach— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) August 11, 2022
Camp sights and sounds:
Fall Camp— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 11, 2022
Season
"Can't wait for y'all to come out here and fill it up." - @ztupufet #GoHuskies x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/c8w0ccxkou
Skylar Lin is a UW student. Excellent photographer. We have a Husky football fall camp gallery from him.https://t.co/8bDNxH3gOJ— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) August 11, 2022
Watch the Purple rise in the 90s:
In honor of the College Football season starting this month, I have updated an interactive timeline that details All-Time AP Poll Appearances ranked by CFB programs.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 10, 2022
Check out how different programs rise and fall throughout during different eras of CFB! @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/GfEHrhW11s
Pro Dawg:
Myles Bryant out of Washington returns the punt 30 yards for the Patriots— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/n4Ew3b9RWa
Retro Dot
