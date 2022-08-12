If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

22 days til kickoff! Kent State hasn't beaten a Power 5 team in ten years, but DANG they've played a lot of them, and good ones, too. This year, they also go to Georgia and to Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/EtAtGl0yLR

.

.

“When Jake Browning was in town I went out and threw with him, and he showed me a couple of things that have really helped me so far, just cleaning up my fundamentals and being more accurate with the ball,” Morris said.