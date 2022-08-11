Thursday Dots: Back

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots:
- Christian Caple describes yesterday’s practice, including the unfortunate injury to Ulamoo Ale.
Defensive lineman Ulomoo Ale went down injured, and exited Dempsey Indoor on a cart. Tough scene in a full contact practice for @UW_Football— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) August 10, 2022
Sis Bates rules:
Alphonzo Tuputala didn't need to be told he'd torn his Achilles tendon. It's the decision he made next that put UW's sophomore linebacker in position to start this fall: https://t.co/hQ6rH2gvcq pic.twitter.com/K8WTHSSoNH— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2022
I declare a thumb war. pic.twitter.com/i9JAw2Kl7r— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 10, 2022
OHMYGODIT’SHAPPENINGEVERYBODYSTAYCALM.gif
https://t.co/xVEyQLRdwd pic.twitter.com/rfNcRokOpa— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 11, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...