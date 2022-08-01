 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Crawsing Over

An epic Pro-Am weekend for Seattle/Husky basketball plus new heights/weights headed into fall camp for football

By Max Vrooman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington v Oregon Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

There were a ton of standout Husky (both current and former) performances at the CrawsOver this weekend:

  • Franck Kepnang- 15 points and 14 rebounds
  • Jaden McDaniels- Team high 52 points and 11 rebounds
  • Jackson Grant- Team high 31 points and 5 rebounds
  • Noah Williams- 21 points, 11 assists, and 7 steals
  • Keion Brooks- 29 points
  • Dejounte Murray- Team high 39 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists
  • Langston Wilson- Team high 26 points and 14 rebounds

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...