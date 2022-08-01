Football Dots
- Christian Caple had his takeaways from everything Kalen DeBoer said at Media Day on Friday.
- Mike Vorel emptied his notebook of comments from Kalen DeBoer as well including praise for the strength and conditioning program.
On average, DeBoer says UW's players dropped 2.5% body fat this offseason, while gaining seven pounds of muscle. Bench press max has increased by an average of 30 pounds, and players have added an average of five bench press reps of 225 pounds.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 29, 2022
- Vorel also wrote about the future of the Apple Cup based on the specter of additional realignment with comments from the relevant UW/WSU representatives.
- Jon Wilner wrote up what we learned from George Kliavkoff’s media day appearance with his first public Q&A since the news of USC/UCLA’s departures.
- The Husky roster updated the heights/weights for the team after summer workouts concluded and before fall camp starts.
OL Nate Kalepo - 6-6, 333 to 6-6, 316 (-17)— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 30, 2022
OL Gaard Memmelaar - 6-4, 292 to 6-4, 304 (+12)
DL Voi Tunuufi - 6-1, 275 to 6-1, 258 (-17)
Edge Bralen Trice - 6-4, 256 to 6-4, 269 (+13)
Edge Maurice Heims - 6-5, 251 to 6-5, 261 (+10)
P Kevin Ryan - 6-0, 157 to 6-0, 167 (+10)
- Nick Harris is 6th on this list of under the radar prospects in line for a breakout season in the NFL.
We’ve signed CB Jordan Miller. #BillsMafia— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2022
Basketball Dots
There were a ton of standout Husky (both current and former) performances at the CrawsOver this weekend:
- Franck Kepnang- 15 points and 14 rebounds
- Jaden McDaniels- Team high 52 points and 11 rebounds
- Jackson Grant- Team high 31 points and 5 rebounds
- Noah Williams- 21 points, 11 assists, and 7 steals
- Keion Brooks- 29 points
- Dejounte Murray- Team high 39 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists
- Langston Wilson- Team high 26 points and 14 rebounds
Mr. Keion Brooks will be fun to watch at UW this year. It’s too bad they couldn’t have played earlier in front of the bigger crowd! @KeionB_12 @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/h6lP5uB2hW— Thomas Adamski (@Tpolish) July 31, 2022
Fun @thecrawsover pic.twitter.com/0Y9ldXEYDP— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) August 1, 2022
