Friday Dots: Shuffling the Husky Defense

Who lines up opposite Zion Tupuola-Fetui?

By John Sayler
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Washington at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

Dawgman Radio Podcast

Seven of DeBoer’s 10 assistant coaches have drawn some sort of offseason accolade:

ZTF is back as the starter on the other side. He just needs a dependable running mate to emerge in Bralen Trice or Jeremiah Martin:

“I think California is still going to have 300 Division I players every year, and USC and UCLA are still only going to be able to sign 50 of them.”

“What seems closer to impossible is that any choice the Huskies make in the short term will resemble their situation five or 10 years from now.”

The Pac-12 presidents on Tuesday authorized commissioner George Kliavkoff to begin formal discussions with media partners and seek the best possible deal to preserve the conference:

With college athletics becoming the haves and the have nots, it’s not hyperbole to state the next several weeks could be critical to the success of UW’s athletic programs:

Twitter Takes:

Hoops

Kelsey Plum also starting for “Team A’ja Wilson” in the All Star Game:

.

Washington was one of the worst shooting teams in the country last year. Adding an elite proven shooter out of the transfer portal would’ve helped Washington’s offseason go from good to great:

Retro Dot

