Football

Football

Dawgman Radio Podcast

Seven of DeBoer’s 10 assistant coaches have drawn some sort of offseason accolade:

UW weight coach Ron McKeeferey is the latest DeBoer staffer to draw some attention. https://t.co/9vhMlo2XIn — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 7, 2022

ZTF is back as the starter on the other side. He just needs a dependable running mate to emerge in Bralen Trice or Jeremiah Martin:

Amid all the realignment talk, we move some Husky player pieces around with a look at the lineup.https://t.co/NcEqwLOND0 — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 7, 2022

“I think California is still going to have 300 Division I players every year, and USC and UCLA are still only going to be able to sign 50 of them.”

I asked @BrandonHuffman and @cpetagna247 how the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA affects UW's recruiting prospects, plus what would happen if the Huskies join a new conference as well.



The west coast will always be the priority, but "adaptability is key": https://t.co/3qWNMJf7Lj — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 7, 2022

“What seems closer to impossible is that any choice the Huskies make in the short term will resemble their situation five or 10 years from now.”

Right now, the future of UW athletics and college football at large is akin to any stock on Wall Street. Nobody knows what's going to happen, writes columnist @Matt_Calkins. https://t.co/wPKX3nKXAR — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 7, 2022

The Pac-12 presidents on Tuesday authorized commissioner George Kliavkoff to begin formal discussions with media partners and seek the best possible deal to preserve the conference:

With the conference in turmoil, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is exploring expansion options. Here's a list of potential new members, including a bold stroke that does not involve football. https://t.co/0IxmR9oLUY — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 7, 2022

With college athletics becoming the haves and the have nots, it’s not hyperbole to state the next several weeks could be critical to the success of UW’s athletic programs:

The Pac-12 has long branded itself as the “Conference of Champions", now, stunning realignment moves by UCLA and USC has turned the conference and Washington on its head | via @EthanArles https://t.co/moozCa4XJc — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) July 6, 2022

Twitter Takes:

Quick on realignment, based on what I’m hearing. The Big 12’s desire to be aggressive is real, but don’t know if it matches up with what its targets want to do, especially Oregon/Washington. The B1G is singularly focused on Notre Dame, per sources. Could Ore/Wash enter radar? — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 6, 2022

My conjecture: Is there a 3rd door being explored by ESPN?



Instead of the P12/ACC partnership or P12s going to B12, what if they split up: Four corners to B12 and Ore, UW, Bay Area to ACC



Crazy? Maybe. But this feels destined to land outside the box — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 7, 2022

Working theory: Pac-12 partners with the ACC.

ESPN likes this. Pac-12 then pursues key Big 12 entities (Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Houston, BYU, etc.).



I don't see Pac-12 teams leaving for Big 12 as long as UW/Oregon remain.



More: https://t.co/cW68czlkqu — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 6, 2022

Hoops

Kelsey Plum also starting for “Team A’ja Wilson” in the All Star Game:

Washington was one of the worst shooting teams in the country last year. Adding an elite proven shooter out of the transfer portal would’ve helped Washington’s offseason go from good to great:

Pac-12 basketball: Examining strengths and weaknesses of each team's offseason https://t.co/TGvL8hi3Tq via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) July 8, 2022

